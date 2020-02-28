Larne v Coleraine - how landscape has changed ahead of second instalment of eight-goal thriller

Media playback is not supported on this device Bannsiders beat Larne in cup thriller to reach last four

Sadler's Peaky Blinder Irish Cup quarter-final: Larne v Coleraine Venue: Inver Park Date: Friday, 28 February Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Watch on BBC Two NI and the BBC Sport website & app

Almost a year to the day - two, to be precise, though only because it is a leap year - the two sides meet again. Same competition, same stage, same venue.

It was one of the most exciting Irish Cup ties in years when Coleraine beat Larne 5-3 after extra-time in last season's quarter-final at Inver Park.

When Davy McDaid completed his hat-trick to put the hosts 3-2 up in the 85th minute, the then Championship side will no doubt have felt they were on the verge of shocking the cup holders.

An injury-time leveller from Jamie McGonigle forced extra time, however, before a Ben Tilney own goal and a further strike from McGonigle delivered a hugely dramatic win for the Bannsiders on a wet night in front of the live BBC cameras in East Antrim.

The landscape has changed somewhat for both sides ahead of Friday night's second instalment of an Irish Cup classic, which will once again be captured by our live TV cameras. We take a look at five key changes at the clubs since that eight-goal thriller.

Larne now have a Premiership platform

Davy McDaid grabbed a hat-trick for Larne in last season's tie

While they may have been a second-tier side in name only going into last season's tie - they were runaway leaders of the Championship at the time - Larne have now had seven months in the Premiership.

They were still installing seats in one of the Inver Park stands in the build-up to the 2019 match, but Tiernan Lynch's men now have their feet firmly under the top-flight table.

Indeed, their form could not be much better, having won their last six matches in all competitions and secured victories in nine out of 10 matches since the turn of the year.

That six-game winning sequence was started by a home victory over Glentoran, which was significant as it was the Inver men's first three points against a top-six side since their promotion. And, like buses, a second one followed a few days later when an even more impressive performance saw them dispose of current leaders Linfield.

After taking a while to find their feet, that fine form in 2020 sees Larne comfortably in the top six, just two points behind Cliftonville and six behind second-placed Coleraine, who have played a game less.

Watson ready for a 'wrestle' in defence

Watson had a spell at Ballymena last season before joining Larne

A look at the highlights from Coleraine's 5-3 win over Larne last season will show the impact that Bannsiders striker Eoin Bradley had on the game.

The bustling forward scored twice, but his presence up front had a major unsettling effect on the home defence and played a part in the other goals.

It was apparent that night that central defence was one area in which Larne's burgeoning squad was somewhat light. Lynch duly addressed that in the summer with the signing of Albert Watson, a two-time title winner with Linfield.

During an appearance with Watson on the Irish League Behaviour podcast earlier this month, team-mate Martin Donnelly talked about how Lynch was convinced to move for Watson when he saw him "wrestling Bradley to the ground" - his own words - while playing for Ballymena United against Coleraine last season.

The Bannsiders are certainly not renowned for lumping long balls into the box, but Larne are now more equipped to deal with the threat of Bradley, if he plays, with Watson anchored in the centre of their backline.

The Kearney effect

While Coleraine arrived at Inver Park as the holders of the trophy last season, they did so as a squad of players that were missing the talismanic leader who had spent the best part of a decade moulding them together.

As well as their cup triumph, the Bannsiders had come desperately close to being crowned Irish Premiership champions in that 2017-18 season.

However, there was a price to pay for their success with manager Oran Kearney being lured to full-time football by Scottish top-flight side St Mirren.

He was replaced by Rodney McAree, who had built an impressive reputation at Dungannon Swifts, but it was an appointment that didn't seem to work. He failed to get the most out of the players, who went on to lose to Crusaders in the cup semi-final before missing out on a European place in the league.

Schoolteacher Kearney was surprisingly sacked by St Mirren and, having returned to take over again at the Showgrounds in the summer, has led them to a League Cup success amid what is another genuine title challenge.

Coleraine's League Cup win was kearney's second trophy as manager

Coleraine confident after League Cup win

Given they are sitting second in the league, seven points behind leaders Linfield but with a game in hand, Coleraine's League Cup win earlier this month means they are still in line for a potential treble.

As ambitious a target as it might be, Kearney and his players did not shy away from talking about the possibility after their 2-1 win over Crusaders in the League Cup decider at Windsor Park.

As Bannsiders skipper Steven O'Donnell said this week, winning the League Cup was a boost and has made the players hungry for more success, so why should they not go on and win something else this season?

Chasing a potential treble with a manager who has the full backing of the players certainly provides a different context to Coleraine's bid to get past Larne once more, and make it through to the last four.

This time they've got previous

With the publicity generated by Kenny Bruce's takeover of the club, and the major investment in the playing squad, Larne were not exactly a surprise package for Coleraine in 2019.

However, while McAree and his coaching staff will no doubt have had their Championship opponents well watched, the teams will both be more familiar with each other this season having met twice in the league.

The first meeting came at the end of September at the Showgrounds as a scoreless draw ensured the Bannsiders maintained their unbeaten start to the season.

And the sides could not be separated in the return fixture in mid-December, as they fought out a 2-2 draw, with Bradley and Josh Carson scoring for Coleraine as McDaid and Mark Randall were on target for Larne.

Both sides have added to their squads since then, with midfielder Andrew Mitchell joining Larne from Linfield and Curtis Allen among Coleraine's new signings, and both are in fantastic form.

Another eight-goal thriller, anyone?