Rangers draw Bayer Leverkusen in Europa League last 16

Leverkusen won 3-1 away to Porto to reach the last 16

Rangers will face 1988 Uefa Cup winners Bayer Leverkusen in the last 16 of the Europa League.

Peter Bosz's side sit fifth in the German Bundesliga and defeated Porto, who topped Rangers' qualifying group, home and away in the last 32.

Rangers progressed to the last 16 with a thrilling 4-2 aggregate win over Portuguese side Braga.

The first legs are scheduled for Thursday 12 March, with the second legs a week later.

Rangers are Scotland's last representatives in the competition after Premiership leaders Celtic went down to a surprise home second-leg defeat by Copenhagen on Thursday.

While Gerrard's side had to come through the qualifiers to reach the Europa League group stage, Leverkusen dropped into the knock-out stage after finishing third in their Champions League group behind Juventus and Atletico Madrid.

They subsequently defeated Porto 2-1 at home and 3-1 in Portugal to set up the meeting with Rangers, who won 3-2 at home and 1-0 away to Braga.

Leverkusen have won their latest six fixtures in all competitions, while Rangers have hit a period of patchy form since returning from the Premiership's winter break but have gone four games without defeat.

Before making Friday's draw, former Liverpool and Germany midfielder Dietmar Hamann was asked if there were any of the 16 teams he might pick out for special mention and he replied: "Steven Gerrard, one of my former team-mates, is in charge of Rangers, so I always keep an eye on them."

Rangers have met Leverkusen once before in European competition, with the Glasgow side progressing to the quarter-finals of the European Cup in 1998 after winning 2-1 in Germany before a 1-1 draw at Ibrox.

Europa League last 16 draw

Istanbul Basaksehir (Turkey) v Copenhagen (Denmark)

Olympiakos (Greece) v Wolverhampton Wanderers (England)

Rangers (Scotland) v Bayer Leverkusen (Germany)

Wolfsburg (Germany) v Shakhtar Donetsk (Urkaine)

Inter Milan (Italy) v Getafe (Spain)

Sevilla (Spain) v Roma (Italy)

Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany)/Salzburg (Austria) v Basel (Switzerland)

LASK (Austria) v Manchester United (England)