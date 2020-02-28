Anti-corruption body asks for help to find Madagascar FA boss

The Madagascar flag

Madagascar's anti-corruption watchdog, Bianco, is asking for help to track down Raoul Arizaka Rabekoto, the head of the country's football federation.

Bianco has published a statement entitled "Where is Mr Raoul Arizaka Rabekoto?" with phone numbers, for people with information to contact.

On 17 February Bianco said it was investigating Rabekoto in relation "to embezzlement arising from acts suspected of gross corruption committed with (local football club) CNAPS".

The investigations are in connection wit the "suspected embezzlement of several tens of billions of Ariary (several million US dollars)".

Rabekoto, the former Director General of CNAPS, failed to appear on 20 February at Bianco's offices to answer questions about the accusations.

Several others who are being investigate by Bianco did attend its offices and were interviewed.

Bianco also pointed out that as far back as 3 February it had issued a ban on Rabekoto leaving the country.

Rabekoto has said in the past that he is willing to face justice and that he has done nothing wrong.

The anti-corruption body's statement also said that there have been conflicting rumours about Rabekoto's whereabouts, with some indications that he has left Madagascar and others saying he is still in the country.