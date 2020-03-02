FA Cup quiz: Can you name every manager to win the trophy this century?

The FA Cup fifth round takes place this week with four days of fixtures, starting with Arsenal's trip to Portsmouth on Monday.

Many great managers have lifted the famous trophy over the years - but how many of the 15 to have led their team to glory at Wembley (or in Cardiff, of course) since 2000 can you name?

They include some of the greatest managers in history, some who masterminded famous upsets, and the man who has won more FA Cups than anybody else.

You have got three minutes to guess as many as you can - and don't forget to follow live TV, radio and text coverage of the FA Cup fifth round right here on the BBC.