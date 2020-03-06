Brentford v Sheffield Wednesday
Brentford are hopeful defender Pontus Jansson will be able to feature for the first time since January.
The Bees have won just two of nine league games since the Swede last played, against QPR on 11 January.
Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Kieran Lee is out with a groin injury picked up in the midweek FA Cup defeat by Manchester City.
Defender Julian Borner (hamstring) could play despite having to go off at half-time in that game.
Match facts
- Brentford have won their past two home league games against Sheffield Wednesday, winning 2-0 in both December 2017 and August 2018.
- Wednesday have not lost three consecutive away league games against Brentford since January 1949.
- Brentford are winless in five Championship games (D4 L1), they last had a worse run in December 2018 (six without a win).
- Garry Monk has won his two away games in London as Sheffield Wednesday manager, winning at Charlton in November 2019 and at QPR in the FA Cup in January 2020.
- With captain Pontus Jansson featuring this season, Brentford have won 56% of their Championship games (14/25). Without him, they've won just 18% (2/11).
- Only Hull City (24) have conceded more Championship goals in 2020 than Sheffield Wednesday (19).