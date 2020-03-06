Championship
Brentford15:00Sheff Wed
Venue: Griffin Park

Brentford v Sheffield Wednesday

Pontus Jansson
Brentford defender Pontus Jansson played under Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk at Leeds United
Brentford are hopeful defender Pontus Jansson will be able to feature for the first time since January.

The Bees have won just two of nine league games since the Swede last played, against QPR on 11 January.

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Kieran Lee is out with a groin injury picked up in the midweek FA Cup defeat by Manchester City.

Defender Julian Borner (hamstring) could play despite having to go off at half-time in that game.

Match facts

  • Brentford have won their past two home league games against Sheffield Wednesday, winning 2-0 in both December 2017 and August 2018.
  • Wednesday have not lost three consecutive away league games against Brentford since January 1949.
  • Brentford are winless in five Championship games (D4 L1), they last had a worse run in December 2018 (six without a win).
  • Garry Monk has won his two away games in London as Sheffield Wednesday manager, winning at Charlton in November 2019 and at QPR in the FA Cup in January 2020.
  • With captain Pontus Jansson featuring this season, Brentford have won 56% of their Championship games (14/25). Without him, they've won just 18% (2/11).
  • Only Hull City (24) have conceded more Championship goals in 2020 than Sheffield Wednesday (19).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom361912564372769
2Leeds36208854302468
3Fulham36189951371463
4Nottm Forest361612848351360
5Brentford361691159332657
6Preston36168124942756
7Bristol City36159125052-254
8Blackburn3614111152421053
9Swansea361313104645152
10Millwall36121594140151
11Cardiff36121595050051
12Sheff Wed36139144644248
13Derby361212124649-348
14QPR36138155561-647
15Birmingham361211134754-747
16Reading36129154341245
17Huddersfield36119164556-1142
18Hull36118174858-1041
19Wigan361010163850-1240
20Charlton36109174453-939
21Stoke36116194454-1039
22Middlesbrough36814143647-1138
23Barnsley36810184260-1834
24Luton36104224371-2834
