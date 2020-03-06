Championship
Swansea15:00West Brom
Venue: Liberty Stadium

Swansea City v West Bromwich Albion

Follow live text coverage from 12:15 GMT on Saturday

Romaine Sawyers is available after suspension and could return to what is likely to be a much-changed West Bromwich Albion line-up at Swansea.

Head coach Slaven Bilic rotated his Albion squad for Tuesday's FA Cup fifth-round defeat by Newcastle.

Hosts Swansea start this round of Championship fixtures in ninth place, four points below the play-off spots.

Attacking players Andre Ayew (foot) and Bersant Celina (pelvis) are both doubtful for Saturday's game.

Match facts

  • Swansea have lost their past three league games against West Brom, scoring twice and conceding 10 goals across those defeats.
  • West Brom are looking to win consecutive away league games against Swansea for the first time, winning 2-1 at Liberty Stadium last season.
  • Against sides currently occupying the Championship's top half, Swansea are winless in 10 matches (D5 L5) since a 1-0 win over Cardiff City in October.
  • Since the start of last season, West Brom have won 22 away Championship games, the most of any side.
  • Swansea won five of their first six Championship games this season (D1), putting them top of the league. Since then, they've won only eight of their 30 league games (W8 D12 L10), with only three teams winning fewer games in this time.
  • West Brom are one of only three teams in England's top four tiers this season yet to concede three goals in a league game this season, along with Brentford and Cheltenham Town.

Saturday 7th March 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom361912564372769
2Leeds36208854302468
3Fulham36189951371463
4Nottm Forest361612848351360
5Brentford361691159332657
6Preston36168124942756
7Bristol City36159125052-254
8Blackburn3614111152421053
9Swansea361313104645152
10Millwall36121594140151
11Cardiff36121595050051
12Sheff Wed36139144644248
13Derby361212124649-348
14QPR36138155561-647
15Birmingham361211134754-747
16Reading36129154341245
17Huddersfield36119164556-1142
18Hull36118174858-1041
19Wigan361010163850-1240
20Charlton36109174453-939
21Stoke36116194454-1039
22Middlesbrough36814143647-1138
23Barnsley36810184260-1834
24Luton36104224371-2834
