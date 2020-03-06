Charlton Athletic v Middlesbrough

From the section

Ashley Fletcher is Middlesbrough's top Championship scorer with eight goals this season

Charlton midfielder Darren Pratley could return from a back problem which has kept him out for a month.

Naby Sarr is not quite ready to feature and fellow centre-back Tom Lockyer serves the final game of his ban.

Middlesbrough have strikers Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher back after the pair missed Monday's draw with Nottingham Forest.

But boss Jonathan Woodgate remains without Dael Fry, Patrick Roberts, George Roberts and Daniel Ayala.

Boro are 22nd in the Championship, a point behind relegation rivals Charlton.

Match facts