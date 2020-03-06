Championship
Charlton15:00Middlesbrough
Venue: The Valley

Charlton Athletic v Middlesbrough

Ashley Fletcher in action for Middlesbrough
Ashley Fletcher is Middlesbrough's top Championship scorer with eight goals this season
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 GMT on Saturday

Charlton midfielder Darren Pratley could return from a back problem which has kept him out for a month.

Naby Sarr is not quite ready to feature and fellow centre-back Tom Lockyer serves the final game of his ban.

Middlesbrough have strikers Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher back after the pair missed Monday's draw with Nottingham Forest.

But boss Jonathan Woodgate remains without Dael Fry, Patrick Roberts, George Roberts and Daniel Ayala.

Boro are 22nd in the Championship, a point behind relegation rivals Charlton.

Match facts

  • Charlton last hosted Middlesbrough in the Championship in March 2016, winning 2-0 under Jose Riga.
  • Middlesbrough have won nine of their past 12 games against Charlton in all competitions (D2 L1).
  • Charlton have kept just two clean sheets in their past 25 games in all competitions, conceding five goals across their last two games without scoring in defeats to Sheffield Wednesday (1-0) and Huddersfield Town (4-0).
  • Middlesbrough are winless in 12 games in all competitions, last enduring a longer run between October 1981 and March 1982 (22 matches).
  • Charlton are looking to record back-to-back home league wins for the first time this season, last doing so at Championship level in April 2016.
  • Lewis Wing has scored four of Middlesbrough's last six Championship goals and has had more shots than any other Middlesbrough player this season (71).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom361912564372769
2Leeds36208854302468
3Fulham36189951371463
4Nottm Forest361612848351360
5Brentford361691159332657
6Preston36168124942756
7Bristol City36159125052-254
8Blackburn3614111152421053
9Swansea361313104645152
10Millwall36121594140151
11Cardiff36121595050051
12Sheff Wed36139144644248
13Derby361212124649-348
14QPR36138155561-647
15Birmingham361211134754-747
16Reading36129154341245
17Huddersfield36119164556-1142
18Hull36118174858-1041
19Wigan361010163850-1240
20Charlton36109174453-939
21Stoke36116194454-1039
22Middlesbrough36814143647-1138
23Barnsley36810184260-1834
24Luton36104224371-2834
