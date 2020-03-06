Championship
Stoke 15:00 Hull
Venue: bet365 Stadium

Stoke City v Hull City

Liam Lindsay in action for Stoke
Liam Lindsay was an unused substitute in Stoke's draw at Luton last time out
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 GMT on Saturday

Stoke captain Ryan Shawcross and winger James McClean are close to returning from injury but are not yet quite fit enough to feature.

Liam Lindsay could play for the first time since January after a lay-off.

Hull hope to have forward Keane Lewis-Potter back after he missed their past three games with a hamstring problem.

But Jordy de Wijs, Reece Burke, Jon Toral, Eric Lichaj, Herbie Kane, Tom Eaves, James Scott and Josh Bowler all remain sidelined.

Defender Angus MacDonald was set to make his first Tigers appearance in 18 months on Friday for their Under-23 side, after being given the all-clear from bowel cancer in January.

Match facts

  • Stoke have won their past five home league games against Hull City, conceding only once in that run of wins.
  • Hull are looking to complete a league double over Stoke for the first time, in what is the 32nd Football League season they've faced.
  • Stoke have lost just one of their past eight home league games (W5 D2), having lost six of their previous eight home games before this run.
  • Hull are winless in 11 games in all competitions (D2 L9), conceding 26 goals across this run including four or more in three separate games.
  • Since Michael O'Neill's first home Championship match in charge of Stoke in November, only Derby (seven) have conceded fewer home goals than the Potters (eight).
  • Hull have won none of the seven league games that haven't featured the now-departed Jarrod Bowen this season (D2 L5). The Tigers' last Championship win without Bowen featuring was back in April 2018 against Burton Albion.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom361912564372769
2Leeds36208854302468
3Fulham36189951371463
4Nottm Forest361612848351360
5Brentford361691159332657
6Preston36168124942756
7Bristol City36159125052-254
8Blackburn3614111152421053
9Swansea361313104645152
10Millwall36121594140151
11Cardiff36121595050051
12Sheff Wed36139144644248
13Derby361212124649-348
14QPR36138155561-647
15Birmingham361211134754-747
16Reading36129154341245
17Huddersfield36119164556-1142
18Hull36118174858-1041
19Wigan361010163850-1240
20Charlton36109174453-939
21Stoke36116194454-1039
22Middlesbrough36814143647-1138
23Barnsley36810184260-1834
24Luton36104224371-2834
