Bristol City v Fulham

Niki Maenpaa was recalled for Bristol City's draw at Millwall

Bristol City are likely to be without goalkeeper Dan Bentley for the visit of fellow promotion contenders Fulham.

Niki Maenpaa will continue to deputise again as Bentley (groin) continues to recover. Niclas Eliasson and Nahki Wells are also pushing for recalls.

Fulham might opt to start with Aboubakar Kamara after some impressive performances off the bench, with Anthony Knockaert set to miss out.

Full-back Joe Bryan (hamstring) is out with Cyrus Christie set to replace him.

Match facts