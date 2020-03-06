Leeds United v Huddersfield Town

Leeds playmaker Pablo Hernandez has scored two goals in his past three appearances

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa will select from the same squad named for the 4-0 win over Hull City.

Forward Tyler Roberts scored twice after coming off the bench in that game and could come into the starting XI.

Huddersfield Town midfielder Jonathan Hogg remains sidelined with a knee injury but Andy King (hamstring) should be available.

Terriers boss Danny Cowley could name the same side that started the 4-0 win over Charlton last week.

Match facts