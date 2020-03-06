Leeds United v Huddersfield Town
-
- From the section Championship
Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa will select from the same squad named for the 4-0 win over Hull City.
Forward Tyler Roberts scored twice after coming off the bench in that game and could come into the starting XI.
Huddersfield Town midfielder Jonathan Hogg remains sidelined with a knee injury but Andy King (hamstring) should be available.
Terriers boss Danny Cowley could name the same side that started the 4-0 win over Charlton last week.
Match facts
- Leeds have lost their past two home league games against Huddersfield, although this is their first meeting at Elland Road since September 2016.
- Huddersfield have not won three consecutive away league games against Leeds since September 1930.
- Leeds United are looking to win five consecutive league games without conceding for the first time since December 2009 under Simon Grayson.
- Huddersfield have not won three league games in a row since February 2017, when they won six in a row with one of those wins a Championship victory over Leeds United.
- The two players to create the most chances in open play in the Championship this season are Leeds' Mateusz Klich and Jack Harrison (68 each), with Klich assisting twice in their 4-0 win at Hull.
- Huddersfield striker Karlan Grant has scored 20 league goals for the Terriers - since his debut in February 2019, that is 11 more than any other Huddersfield player has scored for the club.