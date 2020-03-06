Preston North End v Queens Park Rangers
Preston have Paul Gallagher available after his recovery from illness, which kept him out of last week's loss at fellow top-six side Fulham.
Ben Pearson is expected to miss all of March with the hamstring injury that kept him out of the trip to London.
QPR's Grant Hall faces a fitness test after a back spasm during the warm-up last week saw him withdrawn from the start line-up against Birmingham.
Connor Masterson was called on to replace the R's captain in the draw.
Match facts
- Preston are unbeaten in 13 home league games against QPR (W7 D6) since a 3-0 defeat in February 1980.
- QPR are looking to complete a league double over Preston for the first time since the 1967-68 season.
- Preston have only lost one of their past 17 home league games in March (W9 D7 L1), a 2-1 defeat to Fulham in 2018.
- Queens Park Rangers are winless in seven away league games (D2 L5), failing to score in each of the last three.
- Preston manager Alex Neil is winless in three Championship meetings with QPR boss Mark Warburton (D1 L2).
- QPR striker Jordan Hugill has scored 11 league goals this season - in only one previous Football League season has he scored more, netting 12 for Preston in the 2016-17 campaign.