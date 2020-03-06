Preston North End v Queens Park Rangers

Paul Gallagher has scored six goals in 25 appearances for Preston this season

Preston have Paul Gallagher available after his recovery from illness, which kept him out of last week's loss at fellow top-six side Fulham.

Ben Pearson is expected to miss all of March with the hamstring injury that kept him out of the trip to London.

QPR's Grant Hall faces a fitness test after a back spasm during the warm-up last week saw him withdrawn from the start line-up against Birmingham.

Connor Masterson was called on to replace the R's captain in the draw.

Match facts