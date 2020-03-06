Championship
Preston15:00QPR
Venue: Deepdale

Preston North End v Queens Park Rangers

Paul Gallagher
Paul Gallagher has scored six goals in 25 appearances for Preston this season
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 GMT on Saturday

Preston have Paul Gallagher available after his recovery from illness, which kept him out of last week's loss at fellow top-six side Fulham.

Ben Pearson is expected to miss all of March with the hamstring injury that kept him out of the trip to London.

QPR's Grant Hall faces a fitness test after a back spasm during the warm-up last week saw him withdrawn from the start line-up against Birmingham.

Connor Masterson was called on to replace the R's captain in the draw.

Match facts

  • Preston are unbeaten in 13 home league games against QPR (W7 D6) since a 3-0 defeat in February 1980.
  • QPR are looking to complete a league double over Preston for the first time since the 1967-68 season.
  • Preston have only lost one of their past 17 home league games in March (W9 D7 L1), a 2-1 defeat to Fulham in 2018.
  • Queens Park Rangers are winless in seven away league games (D2 L5), failing to score in each of the last three.
  • Preston manager Alex Neil is winless in three Championship meetings with QPR boss Mark Warburton (D1 L2).
  • QPR striker Jordan Hugill has scored 11 league goals this season - in only one previous Football League season has he scored more, netting 12 for Preston in the 2016-17 campaign.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 7th March 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom361912564372769
2Leeds36208854302468
3Fulham36189951371463
4Nottm Forest361612848351360
5Brentford361691159332657
6Preston36168124942756
7Bristol City36159125052-254
8Blackburn3614111152421053
9Swansea361313104645152
10Millwall36121594140151
11Cardiff36121595050051
12Sheff Wed36139144644248
13Derby361212124649-348
14QPR36138155561-647
15Birmingham361211134754-747
16Reading36129154341245
17Huddersfield36119164556-1142
18Hull36118174858-1041
19Wigan361010163850-1240
20Charlton36109174453-939
21Stoke36116194454-1039
22Middlesbrough36814143647-1138
23Barnsley36810184260-1834
24Luton36104224371-2834
View full Championship table

