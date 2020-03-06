Championship
Birmingham15:00Reading
Venue: St. Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium

Birmingham City v Reading

Birmingham City midfielder Dan Crowley
Dan Crowley came off the bench against Leicester City on Wednesday
Birmingham City are expected to welcome back defender Marc Roberts and midfielders Gary Gardner and Dan Crowley for the visit of Reading.

The trio sat out the midweek FA Cup defeat by Leicester City.

Reading will assess captain Liam Moore's fitness after the centre-back missed their last league game, against Barnsley, through illness.

Boss Mark Bowen is expected to make changes after their FA Cup meeting with Sheffield United went to extra time.

Match facts

  • Birmingham have lost just two of their past 11 league matches against Reading (W7 D2 L2), winning three of the past four (D1).
  • Each of Reading's past three league wins over Birmingham have been away from home, winning in 2013-14, 2016-17 and 2017-18.
  • Birmingham are unbeaten in their past 10 league games (W4 D6), though their last four games have been draws.
  • Reading striker George Puscas has been involved in four goals in his past four Championship appearances (3 goals, 1 assist).
  • Birmingham striker Scott Hogan scored more Championship goals in February than any other player (six) - opponents Reading only scored seven goals as a team during the month.
  • Reading haven't lost consecutive away Championship games in the same season since October 2018, when they lost three in a row.

Saturday 7th March 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom361912564372769
2Leeds36208854302468
3Fulham36189951371463
4Nottm Forest361612848351360
5Brentford361691159332657
6Preston36168124942756
7Bristol City36159125052-254
8Blackburn3614111152421053
9Swansea361313104645152
10Millwall36121594140151
11Cardiff36121595050051
12Sheff Wed36139144644248
13Derby361212124649-348
14QPR36138155561-647
15Birmingham361211134754-747
16Reading36129154341245
17Huddersfield36119164556-1142
18Hull36118174858-1041
19Wigan361010163850-1240
20Charlton36109174453-939
21Stoke36116194454-1039
22Middlesbrough36814143647-1138
23Barnsley36810184260-1834
24Luton36104224371-2834
