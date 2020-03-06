Birmingham City v Reading

Dan Crowley came off the bench against Leicester City on Wednesday

Birmingham City are expected to welcome back defender Marc Roberts and midfielders Gary Gardner and Dan Crowley for the visit of Reading.

The trio sat out the midweek FA Cup defeat by Leicester City.

Reading will assess captain Liam Moore's fitness after the centre-back missed their last league game, against Barnsley, through illness.

Boss Mark Bowen is expected to make changes after their FA Cup meeting with Sheffield United went to extra time.

Match facts