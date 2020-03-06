Championship
Barnsley15:00Cardiff
Venue: Oakwell

Barnsley v Cardiff City

Cardiff City full-back Dion Sanderson
Dion Sanderson has started the past two games for Cardiff City
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 GMT on Saturday

Barnsley will again be without goalkeeper Sami Radlinger against Cardiff City as the Austrian continues to recover from a muscle strain.

Midfielder Callum Styles (ankle) will also remained sidelined, having missed the past four games.

Cardiff should have full-back Jazz Richards back from illness but Wolves loanee Dion Sanderson looks set to keep his place in the starting XI.

Lee Tomlin (knee) and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (hamstring) are still missing.

Match facts

  • Barnsley have won just one of their past 11 league games against Cardiff (W1 D3 L7), a 4-3 away win in December 2016.
  • Cardiff are unbeaten in their past five away league games against Barnsley (W4 D1) since losing 1-0 in November 2009.
  • Barnsley are looking for back-to-back home Championship wins in the same season for the first time since August 2017.
  • Cardiff are looking to avoid going five Championship games without a win for the first time since September 2016 under Paul Trollope.
  • Barnsley are unbeaten in seven league matches in the month of March (W3 D4) since a 2-0 defeat against Millwall in March 2018, then managed by Neil Harris.
  • Cardiff are unbeaten in their past 20 league matches against Yorkshire sides (W12 D8), a run stretching back to a 1-0 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday in April 2017.

Saturday 7th March 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom361912564372769
2Leeds36208854302468
3Fulham36189951371463
4Nottm Forest361612848351360
5Brentford361691159332657
6Preston36168124942756
7Bristol City36159125052-254
8Blackburn3614111152421053
9Swansea361313104645152
10Millwall36121594140151
11Cardiff36121595050051
12Sheff Wed36139144644248
13Derby361212124649-348
14QPR36138155561-647
15Birmingham361211134754-747
16Reading36129154341245
17Huddersfield36119164556-1142
18Hull36118174858-1041
19Wigan361010163850-1240
20Charlton36109174453-939
21Stoke36116194454-1039
22Middlesbrough36814143647-1138
23Barnsley36810184260-1834
24Luton36104224371-2834
