Barnsley v Cardiff City

Dion Sanderson has started the past two games for Cardiff City

Barnsley will again be without goalkeeper Sami Radlinger against Cardiff City as the Austrian continues to recover from a muscle strain.

Midfielder Callum Styles (ankle) will also remained sidelined, having missed the past four games.

Cardiff should have full-back Jazz Richards back from illness but Wolves loanee Dion Sanderson looks set to keep his place in the starting XI.

Lee Tomlin (knee) and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (hamstring) are still missing.

Match facts