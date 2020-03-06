Newport County v Morecambe

Morecambe will aim to ease their survival concerns at a Newport County side stung by back-to-back defeats.

County manager Michael Flynn hopes some players will return from injury to boost a side that lost 5-0 at Oldham last weekend.

The Exiles only had four on their bench at Boundary Park when Jordan Green pulled out with chest pain.

There were also minor injuries for Dom Jeffries (toe), Scott Bennett (groin) and Joe Woodiwiss (illness).

Exiles captain Joss Labadie is also missing as the midfielder serves the second of his two-match suspension.

Morecambe are still without forward Cole Stockton while Adam Phillips starts his three-game ban for his sending off in last week's 1-1 draw with Crewe.