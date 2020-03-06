League Two
Newport15:00Morecambe
Venue: Rodney Parade

Newport County v Morecambe

Morecambe will aim to ease their survival concerns at a Newport County side stung by back-to-back defeats.

County manager Michael Flynn hopes some players will return from injury to boost a side that lost 5-0 at Oldham last weekend.

The Exiles only had four on their bench at Boundary Park when Jordan Green pulled out with chest pain.

There were also minor injuries for Dom Jeffries (toe), Scott Bennett (groin) and Joe Woodiwiss (illness).

Exiles captain Joss Labadie is also missing as the midfielder serves the second of his two-match suspension.

Morecambe are still without forward Cole Stockton while Adam Phillips starts his three-game ban for his sending off in last week's 1-1 draw with Crewe.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Swindon35216862372569
2Crewe36199864422266
3Plymouth36198958391965
4Exeter361811752401265
5Cheltenham351712652272563
6Northampton361771253381558
7Port Vale36141485044656
8Colchester361413949371255
9Bradford361412104438654
10Salford361211134746147
11Forest Green351210134140146
12Crawley361015114847145
13Cambridge36129153946-745
14Grimsby361111144351-844
15Walsall35128153748-1144
16Newport341110133137-643
17Oldham36914134454-1041
18Scunthorpe361010164454-1040
19Leyton Orient35912144554-939
20Carlisle35912143753-1639
21Mansfield35811164654-835
22Morecambe36711183559-2432
23Macclesfield36715143244-1230
24Stevenage35313192347-2422
View full League Two table

