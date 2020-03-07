Swindon Town v Forest Green Rovers
-
- From the section League Two
Match report to follow.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Swindon
|35
|21
|6
|8
|62
|37
|25
|69
|2
|Crewe
|36
|19
|9
|8
|64
|42
|22
|66
|3
|Plymouth
|36
|19
|8
|9
|58
|39
|19
|65
|4
|Exeter
|36
|18
|11
|7
|52
|40
|12
|65
|5
|Cheltenham
|35
|17
|12
|6
|52
|27
|25
|63
|6
|Northampton
|36
|17
|7
|12
|53
|38
|15
|58
|7
|Port Vale
|36
|14
|14
|8
|50
|44
|6
|56
|8
|Colchester
|36
|14
|13
|9
|49
|37
|12
|55
|9
|Bradford
|36
|14
|12
|10
|44
|38
|6
|54
|10
|Salford
|36
|12
|11
|13
|47
|46
|1
|47
|11
|Forest Green
|35
|12
|10
|13
|41
|40
|1
|46
|12
|Crawley
|36
|10
|15
|11
|48
|47
|1
|45
|13
|Cambridge
|36
|12
|9
|15
|39
|46
|-7
|45
|14
|Grimsby
|36
|11
|11
|14
|43
|51
|-8
|44
|15
|Walsall
|35
|12
|8
|15
|37
|48
|-11
|44
|16
|Newport
|34
|11
|10
|13
|31
|37
|-6
|43
|17
|Oldham
|36
|9
|14
|13
|44
|54
|-10
|41
|18
|Scunthorpe
|36
|10
|10
|16
|44
|54
|-10
|40
|19
|Leyton Orient
|35
|9
|12
|14
|45
|54
|-9
|39
|20
|Carlisle
|35
|9
|12
|14
|37
|53
|-16
|39
|21
|Mansfield
|35
|8
|11
|16
|46
|54
|-8
|35
|22
|Morecambe
|36
|7
|11
|18
|35
|59
|-24
|32
|23
|Macclesfield
|36
|7
|15
|14
|32
|44
|-12
|30
|24
|Stevenage
|35
|3
|13
|19
|23
|47
|-24
|22