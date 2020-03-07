League Two
Swindon15:00Forest Green
Venue: The County Ground

Swindon Town v Forest Green Rovers

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Swindon35216862372569
2Crewe36199864422266
3Plymouth36198958391965
4Exeter361811752401265
5Cheltenham351712652272563
6Northampton361771253381558
7Port Vale36141485044656
8Colchester361413949371255
9Bradford361412104438654
10Salford361211134746147
11Forest Green351210134140146
12Crawley361015114847145
13Cambridge36129153946-745
14Grimsby361111144351-844
15Walsall35128153748-1144
16Newport341110133137-643
17Oldham36914134454-1041
18Scunthorpe361010164454-1040
19Leyton Orient35912144554-939
20Carlisle35912143753-1639
21Mansfield35811164654-835
22Morecambe36711183559-2432
23Macclesfield36715143244-1230
24Stevenage35313192347-2422
Top Stories