St Johnstone v Livingston
-
- From the section Scottish Premiership
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Celtic
|29
|25
|2
|2
|84
|19
|65
|77
|2
|Rangers
|28
|20
|4
|4
|63
|19
|44
|64
|3
|Motherwell
|29
|14
|3
|12
|40
|37
|3
|45
|4
|Aberdeen
|29
|11
|9
|9
|37
|35
|2
|42
|5
|Livingston
|29
|10
|9
|10
|41
|38
|3
|39
|6
|Hibernian
|29
|9
|10
|10
|41
|46
|-5
|37
|7
|Kilmarnock
|29
|9
|6
|14
|31
|40
|-9
|33
|8
|St Johnstone
|28
|7
|12
|9
|27
|46
|-19
|33
|9
|Ross County
|29
|7
|8
|14
|29
|59
|-30
|29
|10
|St Mirren
|28
|6
|8
|14
|23
|36
|-13
|26
|11
|Hamilton
|29
|5
|9
|15
|29
|50
|-21
|24
|12
|Hearts
|28
|4
|10
|14
|30
|50
|-20
|22
Dynamic in Europe but suddenly dismal on domestic duty, Rangers are seeing a poor return for their investment as the pressure builds on Steven Gerrard, writes Tom English.
Fat pigs, verbal humiliation and stomach cramps - what is it like to work under tyrannical France coach Fabien Galthie?
BBC Scotland provides you with a takeaway for each of the teams in the Scottish Premiership from their midweek fixtures.
Watch the goals as Scotland start their Pinatar Cup campaign with a 3-0 win over Ukraine in Spain.
From having their Scottish Premiership title hopes in their hands, to being also-rans inside 50 days. What has gone wrong at Rangers since the winter break?
Frank Lampard called him incredible. Alan Shearer said he "bossed it" and Jermaine Jenas named him man of the match - Scottish teenager Billy Gilmour made an impression in Chelsea's FA Cup win over Liverpool.
St Mirren WFC captain Jane O'Toole dislocates her knee cap against Inverness Caledonian Thistle, but bashes it back into place before playing on for the remainder of the game.
Everything you need to know about following football with BBC Sport Scotland