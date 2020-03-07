Scottish Premiership
Hearts15:00Motherwell
Venue: Tynecastle Park

Heart of Midlothian v Motherwell

Follow live coverage from 14:00 GMT

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic29252284196577
2Rangers28204463194464
3Motherwell29143124037345
4Aberdeen2911993735242
5Livingston29109104138339
6Hibernian29910104146-537
7Kilmarnock2996143140-933
8St Johnstone2871292746-1933
9Ross County2978142959-3029
10St Mirren2868142336-1326
11Hamilton2959152950-2124
12Hearts28410143050-2022
