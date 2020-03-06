Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brighton & Hove Albion

Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo has overseen three clean sheets in four Premier League matches

TEAM NEWS

Wolves are facing an extended period without key winger Adama Traore, who sustained a dislocated shoulder in the win at Tottenham last weekend.

Jonny Otto is expected to be ruled out for a third match with an ankle injury.

Brighton & Hove Albion welcome back defender Shane Duffy, who missed the defeat against Crystal Palace for family reasons.

Midfielder Dale Stephens, who has not featured since 1 February. is available after recovering from a groin injury.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Jonathan Pearce: All Premier League clubs now invest millions in data analysis. Number crunching improves preparation. But it can't win matches. That's down to adrenaline, athletic sinews, heart and utter belief in the manager.

Wolves have all of that. Nuno Espirito Santo has a real aura on the touchline. Their football has flowed gloriously despite a demanding fixture list. He has played to their strengths.

I worry that Brighton have tried to change their DNA too quickly. The defensive protection of last season has gone. Passing football won't keep them up unless they can score. Too many fans I spoke too after the Crystal Palace defeat fear the worst.

But football is fickle. Brighton are Wolves' bogey team. On paper it has to be a home win. You never know!

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter: "You can't predict the future in this sport.

"Togetherness is important, I have full confidence the lads will keep giving everything they can.

"I have been through a lot in life both inside and outside of football - it isn't always an upward journey.

"We have a wonderful challenge ahead of us now."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Brighton need a win to halt their slide towards the drop zone, but I just don't see them having enough of the ball to cause Wolves problems.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Wolves have won only four of the 31 league meetings (D12, L15). All four of those victories were in the second tier.

Brighton are unbeaten in all nine top-flight matches against Wolves (W7, D2).

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves are looking to secure three consecutive Premier League victories for the first time since May 2019.

The six goals they have scored in the past two league games equals their total from the previous seven.

They can keep three consecutive top-flight home clean sheets for the first time since December 1983.

Wolves have conceded first in 18 Premier League matches this season, more than any other side. However, they have recovered 21 points from losing positions, six more than anyone else.

In the last two seasons, Wolves have come from behind to claim a league-high 35 points.

Raul Jimenez's 13 Premier League goals this season have been worth 16 points, a joint-high with Sadio Mane and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Jimenez also scored 13 goals last term.

Diogo Jota has scored six goals in his last three games for Wolves in all competitions.

Brighton & Hove Albion