Arsenal v West Ham United

Lucas Torreira suffered a fracture of his right ankle in Monday's FA Cup win over Portsmouth

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal will be without midfielder Lucas Torreira, who fractured his ankle in Monday's FA Cup win over Portsmouth.

Cedric Soares should return to full training next week after a knee injury, while Kieran Tierney is even closer to a comeback.

West Ham have no reported new injuries, with Andriy Yarmolenko pushing for a return after a thigh injury.

Midfielder Tomas Soucek remains out with a hip injury and Ryan Fredericks is out after shoulder surgery.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Wilsonfooty: Some Arsenal fans are still harbouring hopes of Champions League qualification. That seems optimistic in the extreme to me.

Even if Manchester City's ban were upheld, I just can't see Mikel Arteta's side finishing above two of Chelsea, Manchester United, Wolves and Spurs - to say nothing of Sheffield United and Burnley, who are also above Arsenal at present.

West Ham's recent upturn brought them a precious win over Southampton last time out, and I suspect they may have just enough about them to keep their heads above water.

Upcoming London derbies against Arsenal, Spurs and Chelsea don't hold the promise of too many points - but three games against sides currently below them mean that safety is in their own hands.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta on the quest for Champions League qualification: "If we beat West Ham, it will look more likely. So that's the only aim.

"If, game by game, we go and start grabbing three points and three points and three points, and then we'll have a chance in the last three or four games of the season."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

It was imperative West Ham beat Southampton last week, and they did. That has given them something to build on.

I fancy the Hammers to get something this time too.

Don't get me wrong, West Ham still have issues - but I am still not convinced by the Gunners either.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Ham have won just one of the past eight Premier League meetings (D2, L5).

Arsenal have earned four successive home victories against West Ham in all competitions, and won eight of their last nine in the Premier League.

West Ham have lost 30 Premier League matches against the Gunners, more than they have against any other side.

Arsenal

Arsenal are enjoying the longest current unbeaten run in the top flight, with three wins and four draws in seven games.

The Gunners are also looking to win three consecutive league matches in the same season for the first time since February.

They have won three of their last four home league fixtures, drawing the other.

Arsenal have failed to reach 40 points at this stage of a Premier League season for only the third time. They finished the other two campaigns in 10th and 12th.

Mikel Arteta's side have lost only one of their 14 Premier League fixtures this season against the teams currently in the bottom half of the table.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored 49 goals in 74 Premier League games. He could become the 38th player to score 50 league goals for the Gunners, and the fastest since Joe Baker reached the milestone in 62 games in 1963.

All six of Alexandre Lacazette's Premier League goals this season have come at home.

West Ham United