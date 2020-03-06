Southampton v Newcastle United

Miguel Almiron has scored twice as many goals in the FA Cup he has in the league this season

TEAM NEWS

Southampton's Moussa Djenepo is set to return after missing last week's defeat because of a family bereavement.

Stuart Armstrong misses out after suffering concussion, while Will Smallbone is sidelined with illness.

Newcastle's Javi Manquillo, who has just returned from a torn hamstring, was sore after playing 90 minutes twice this week, so he will be assessed.

Winger Allan Saint-Maximin should be fit after showing no ill effects on his return from a hamstring problem.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Mark_Scott_: Southampton's recent slump might just have them looking over their shoulders ever so slightly, with Ralph Hasenhuttl warning his players they'll be right back in the relegation battle if they continue to defend as they did at West Ham last weekend.

While Newcastle's lack of league goals will be a concern for Steve Bruce, he'll take heart from their midweek scoring spree in the FA Cup - as well as the Saints' defensive record this season.

Bruce says his recent change in formation was party designed to get the best out of Miguel Almiron, who certainly made the most of it in midweek.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl: "Like always, a clean sheet helps massively, so we must defend our box better than we did last time, not losing the second balls so easily.

"With the ball we did a few good things against West Ham, but only a few. We must play quicker more often and direct with less touches, and finally in the box with the final intent to score."

Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce on Southampton: "They had a really good run and when you go down there it's always going to be difficult but we're quietly confident we can go and take something from the game."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Newcastle have found the net in the FA Cup, scoring three against West Brom in midweek to reach the quarter-finals. I think that is significant.

I am sure Steve Bruce will still set his side up like Scrooge, and their priority will be to give nothing away - but I also think they will have enough about them to nick it.

Prediction: 0-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Newcastle are unbeaten in their past five league games against Southampton (W3, D2).

However, they have not won at Southampton in six visits (D2, L4).

The Magpies are looking to record only their second Premier League double over Southampton, and their first since 2004-05.

Southampton have won 15 Premier League matches against Newcastle, more than they have against any other club.

Southampton

Southampton have lost three of their past four Premier League games, as many as they had in their previous 12.

They have conceded 51 league goals this season - only Aston Villa have let in more.

Saints are aiming to keep consecutive Premier League home clean sheets for the first time since a run of three from November to December 2016.

Danny Ings has scored in 14 of Southampton's 28 Premier League games this season - no other player has scored in more top-flight games in 2019-20.

However, after a run of 10 goals in 11 Premier League matches, Ings has netted only one in his last six.

All four of Michael Obafemi's competitive goals for Southampton have been scored in away matches.

Newcastle United