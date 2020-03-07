Scottish Championship
Morton15:00Arbroath
Venue: Cappielow Park

Greenock Morton v Arbroath

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd27184551213058
2Inverness CT2513393629742
3Ayr25123103833539
4Dundee2510783031-137
5Dunfermline26105113934535
6Arbroath25105102325-235
7Morton27105124451-735
8Alloa27610113143-1228
9Queen of Sth2676132636-1027
10Partick Thistle2566133045-1524
