Annan Athletic v Cowdenbeath
-
- From the section Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Cove Rangers
|26
|20
|2
|4
|66
|31
|35
|62
|2
|Edinburgh City
|26
|16
|4
|6
|46
|28
|18
|52
|3
|Cowdenbeath
|25
|12
|4
|9
|35
|32
|3
|40
|4
|Queen's Park
|27
|11
|6
|10
|37
|35
|2
|39
|5
|Elgin
|26
|10
|7
|9
|42
|31
|11
|37
|6
|Stirling
|26
|10
|6
|10
|32
|25
|7
|36
|7
|Annan Athletic
|26
|9
|3
|14
|33
|54
|-21
|30
|8
|Stenhousemuir
|27
|7
|7
|13
|32
|48
|-16
|28
|9
|Albion
|25
|6
|6
|13
|37
|48
|-11
|24
|10
|Brechin
|26
|4
|5
|17
|29
|57
|-28
|17