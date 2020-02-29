Dundee v Arbroath postponed after heavy rain
-
The Scottish Championship match between Dundee and Arbroath has been postponed after a pitch inspection at Dens Park.
In League One, Stranraer v Peterhead was called off on Friday and rescheduled for 17 March.
Dumbarton v Raith Rovers, also in League One, goes ahead after an inspection.
Albion Rovers v Elgin City and Brechin City v Stirling Albion in League Two also received the thumbs-up from officials.
MATCHES OFF
Scottish Championship
Dundee v Arbroath
Scottish League One
Stranraer v Peterhead