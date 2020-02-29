Dundee v Arbroath postponed after heavy rain

From the section

The Scottish Championship match between Dundee and Arbroath has been postponed after a pitch inspection at Dens Park.

In League One, Stranraer v Peterhead was called off on Friday and rescheduled for 17 March.

Dumbarton v Raith Rovers, also in League One, goes ahead after an inspection.

Albion Rovers v Elgin City and Brechin City v Stirling Albion in League Two also received the thumbs-up from officials.

