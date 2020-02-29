Coronavirus: Juventus v Inter Milan one of five Serie A matches postponed

Inter Milan's Europa League tie against Ludogrets on Thursday was played behind closed doors because of coronavirus

Five Serie A matches this weekend have been postponed because of coronavirus, including Juventus' game at home to Inter Milan.

Matches at Udinese, AC Milan, Parma and Sassuolo have also fallen victim to the outbreak of the virus in Italy.

The games were initially going to be played behind closed doors, but Serie A took the decision on Saturday morning to call them off.

All five fixtures have been rescheduled for Wednesday, 13 May.

As a consequence, the Coppa Italia final which was scheduled for the same day, has been moved to the following week on Wednesday, 20 May - four days before the end of the domestic season.

This weekend's games at Lazio, Napoli, Lecce and Cagliari will go ahead with supporters as normal, but Sampdoria's match on Monday is yet to be decided upon.

Italy has put towns in the north into lockdown after more than 300 people have been infected, 12 of whom have died.

It follows last weekend's disruption when four Serie A games in Milan, Bergamo, Verona and Turin were suspended and Serie B side Cremonese drove 300 miles to Ascoli, only to be sent home upon arrival.

Then on Thursday, Inter Milan's Europa League victory over Ludogorets was played behind closed doors at San Siro Stadium.

Serie A matches postponed: Juventus v Inter Milan, Udinese v Fiorentina, AC Milan v Genoa, Parma v Spal, Sassuolo v Brescia

Serie A matches to be played with fans: Lazio v Bologna (Sat, 14:00 GMT), Napoli v Torino (Sat, 19:45), Lecce v Atalanta (Sun, 14:00), Cagliari v Roma (Sun, 17:00)

Still to be decided: Sampdoria v Hellas Verona (Mon, 19:45)

'People's health is more important than any game'

With confirmed cases of the virus now on every continent, other than Antarctica, Fifa president Gianni Infantino has not ruled out next month's international fixtures being postponed.

England and Wales have friendly matches, while Scotland, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland play Euro 2020 qualifiers.

"People's health is much more important than any game," said Infantino.

More to follow.