Storm Jorge: Weather hits Saturday's EFL programme

The pitch at Prenton Park has suffered from waterlogging a number of times this season, resulting in both Tranmere and Liverpool Women, who share the ground, having games postponed

Saturday's EFL programme has been affected by Storm Jorge, with three League Two games postponed because of waterlogged pitches.

Games at Forest Green, Mansfield and Stevenage were all called off following pitch inspections on Saturday morning.

The League One fixture between Tranmere and Fleetwood was also postponed on Friday because of a waterlogged pitch at Prenton Park.

No new dates have yet been set for the games to be played.

Only one game has so far been lost to the weather in the National League, with FC Halifax Town's visit to Eastleigh called off on Friday before the Shaymen started their journey from West Yorkshire.

Saturday's postponed fixtures

League One

Tranmere Rovers v Fleetwood Town

League Two

Forest Green Rovers v Leyton Orient

Mansfield Town v Swindon Town

Stevenage v Walsall

National League

Eastleigh v FC Halifax Town

