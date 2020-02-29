Irish Cup: Glentoran drawn against Belfast rivals Cliftonville in the semi-finals

Robbie McDaid scored the winning penalty as Glentoran beat Crusaders in the quarter-final

Glentoran have been drawn against Cliftonville while Ballymena United face Coleraine in the semi-finals of the Irish Cup.

Glentoran came from behind to beat holders Crusaders in their last eight tie, while Cliftonville beat Dungannon.

Ballymena will take on 2018 winners Coleraine after the sides eliminated last year's beaten finalists Ballinamallard United and Larne.

The semi-final ties will be played on 27 and 28 March.

Glentoran will attempt to reach their first Irish Cup final since 2015 when they take on Cliftonville, who are searching for their first success in the competition since 1979.

In the other tie, Oran Kearney's Coleraine will hope to reach their second final in as many years in a derby clash against a Ballymena side who last lifted the cup in 1989.