United States Major League Soccer
Los Angeles Football Club0Inter Miami CF0

Los Angeles Football Club v Inter Miami CF

Line-ups

Los Angeles Football Club

  • 1Vermeer
  • 27Blackmon
  • 5Jakovic
  • 4Segura
  • 2Harvey
  • 7Blessing
  • 8Ginella
  • 14Kaye
  • 10Vela
  • 9Rossi
  • 17Rodríguez

Substitutes

  • 11Cifuentes
  • 12Palacios
  • 13Abdussalam
  • 15Guido
  • 19Duke
  • 20Atuesta
  • 23Sisniega

Inter Miami CF

  • 31Robles
  • 2Powell
  • 29R Torres
  • 5Figal
  • 22Sweat
  • 6Trapp
  • 13Ulloa
  • 7Morgan
  • 10Pizarro
  • 11Pellegrini
  • 19Robinson

Substitutes

  • 1McCarthy
  • 4Makoun
  • 12Agudelo
  • 16Argudo
  • 20DeLaGarza
  • 24Nguyen
  • 33Ambrose
Referee:
Allen Chapman

Match Stats

Home TeamLos Angeles Football ClubAway TeamInter Miami CF
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home2
Away0
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away3

Live Text

Hand ball by Eddie Segura (Los Angeles Football Club).

Offside, Inter Miami CF. Nicolás Figal tries a through ball, but Matías Pellegrini is caught offside.

Offside, Los Angeles Football Club. Brian Rodríguez tries a through ball, but Diego Rossi is caught offside.

Foul by Tristan Blackmon (Los Angeles Football Club).

Nicolás Figal (Inter Miami CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Carlos Vela (Los Angeles Football Club) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Diego Rossi.

Foul by Francisco Ginella (Los Angeles Football Club).

Alvas Powell (Inter Miami CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Los Angeles Football Club. Conceded by Luis Robles.

Attempt saved. Diego Rossi (Los Angeles Football Club) header from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Carlos Vela with a cross.

Brian Rodríguez (Los Angeles Football Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Alvas Powell (Inter Miami CF).

Dejan Jakovic (Los Angeles Football Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Robbie Robinson (Inter Miami CF).

Mark-Anthony Kaye (Los Angeles Football Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Victor Ulloa (Inter Miami CF).

Offside, Inter Miami CF. Nicolás Figal tries a through ball, but Robbie Robinson is caught offside.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 1st March 2020

  • Los Angeles Football ClubLos Angeles Football Club0Inter Miami CFInter Miami CF0
  • Nashville SCNashville SC1Atlanta United FCAtlanta United FC2
  • Vancouver Whitecaps FCVancouver Whitecaps FC1Sporting Kansas CitySporting Kansas City3
  • Columbus Crew SCColumbus Crew SC1New York City FCNew York City FC0
  • New York Red BullsNew York Red Bulls3FC CincinnatiFC Cincinnati2
  • Seattle Sounders FCSeattle Sounders FC2Chicago Fire FCChicago Fire FC1

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1New York Red Bulls11003213
2Atlanta United FC11002113
3Montreal Impact11002113
4Columbus Crew SC11001013
5Toronto FC10102201
6Inter Miami CF10100001
7Orlando City SC10100001
8FC Cincinnati100123-10
9D.C. United100112-10
10Chicago Fire FC100112-10
11New England Revolution100112-10
12New York City FC100101-10
13Philadelphia Union100102-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting Kansas City11003123
2FC Dallas11002023
3Colorado Rapids11002113
4Seattle Sounders FC11002113
5San Jose Earthquakes10102201
6Houston Dynamo10101101
7LA Galaxy10101101
8Los Angeles Football Club10100001
9Real Salt Lake10100001
10Minnesota United FC00000000
11Portland Timbers00000000
12Nashville SC100112-10
13Vancouver Whitecaps FC100113-20
View full United States Major League Soccer tables

