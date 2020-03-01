Hand ball by Eddie Segura (Los Angeles Football Club).
Los Angeles Football Club v Inter Miami CF
-
Line-ups
Los Angeles Football Club
- 1Vermeer
- 27Blackmon
- 5Jakovic
- 4Segura
- 2Harvey
- 7Blessing
- 8Ginella
- 14Kaye
- 10Vela
- 9Rossi
- 17Rodríguez
Substitutes
- 11Cifuentes
- 12Palacios
- 13Abdussalam
- 15Guido
- 19Duke
- 20Atuesta
- 23Sisniega
Inter Miami CF
- 31Robles
- 2Powell
- 29R Torres
- 5Figal
- 22Sweat
- 6Trapp
- 13Ulloa
- 7Morgan
- 10Pizarro
- 11Pellegrini
- 19Robinson
Substitutes
- 1McCarthy
- 4Makoun
- 12Agudelo
- 16Argudo
- 20DeLaGarza
- 24Nguyen
- 33Ambrose
- Referee:
- Allen Chapman
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away3
Live Text
Offside, Inter Miami CF. Nicolás Figal tries a through ball, but Matías Pellegrini is caught offside.
Offside, Los Angeles Football Club. Brian Rodríguez tries a through ball, but Diego Rossi is caught offside.
Foul by Tristan Blackmon (Los Angeles Football Club).
Nicolás Figal (Inter Miami CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Carlos Vela (Los Angeles Football Club) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Diego Rossi.
Foul by Francisco Ginella (Los Angeles Football Club).
Alvas Powell (Inter Miami CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Los Angeles Football Club. Conceded by Luis Robles.
Attempt saved. Diego Rossi (Los Angeles Football Club) header from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Carlos Vela with a cross.
Brian Rodríguez (Los Angeles Football Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alvas Powell (Inter Miami CF).
Dejan Jakovic (Los Angeles Football Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Robbie Robinson (Inter Miami CF).
Mark-Anthony Kaye (Los Angeles Football Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Victor Ulloa (Inter Miami CF).
Offside, Inter Miami CF. Nicolás Figal tries a through ball, but Robbie Robinson is caught offside.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.