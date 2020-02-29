Italian Serie A
Lazio2Bologna0

Lazio v Bologna

Line-ups

Lazio

  • 1Strakosha
  • 4Gabarrón Gil
  • 3Ramos Marchi
  • 26Radu
  • 29Lazzari
  • 21Milinkovic-Savic
  • 6Leiva
  • 10Romero Alconchel
  • 22Rodríguez Menéndez
  • 11Correa
  • 17Immobile

Substitutes

  • 5J Lukaku
  • 8Anderson
  • 15Jacinto Quissanga
  • 16Parolo
  • 20Caicedo
  • 23Guerrieri
  • 24Proto
  • 28Pomilio Lima da Silva
  • 32Cataldi
  • 34Adekanye
  • 49Soares Silva
  • 93Vavro

Bologna

  • 28Skorupski
  • 14Tomiyasu
  • 13BaniBooked at 4mins
  • 23Larangeira
  • 4Denswil
  • 16Poli
  • 30SchoutenBooked at 11mins
  • 7Orsolini
  • 21Soriano
  • 99Barrow
  • 24Palacio

Substitutes

  • 1da Costa Júnior
  • 5Medel
  • 6Bonini
  • 8Domínguez
  • 9Santander
  • 10Sansone
  • 17Skov Olsen
  • 25Corbo
  • 26Juwara
  • 34Baldursson
  • 97Sarr
Referee:
Rosario Abisso

Match Stats

Home TeamLazioAway TeamBologna
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home9
Away9
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home6
Away7

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Lazio 2, Bologna 0.

Corner, Bologna. Conceded by Luiz Felipe.

Attempt blocked. Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Roberto Soriano.

Attempt missed. Stefano Denswil (Bologna) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Musa Barrow with a cross following a corner.

Roberto Soriano (Bologna) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio).

Andrea Poli (Bologna) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio).

Hand ball by Takehiro Tomiyasu (Bologna).

Attempt blocked. Rodrigo Palacio (Bologna) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Musa Barrow.

Foul by Roberto Soriano (Bologna).

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Rodrigo Palacio (Bologna) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Stefan Radu (Lazio).

Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Mattia Bani.

Attempt missed. Jerdy Schouten (Bologna) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Musa Barrow.

Attempt blocked. Rodrigo Palacio (Bologna) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Musa Barrow with a cross.

Attempt missed. Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Roberto Soriano following a fast break.

Attempt missed. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right from a direct free kick.

Foul by Stefano Denswil (Bologna).

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Attempt missed. Musa Barrow (Bologna) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Roberto Soriano.

Foul by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio).

Roberto Soriano (Bologna) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Goal!

Goal! Lazio 2, Bologna 0. Joaquín Correa (Lazio) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luis Alberto.

Attempt saved. Roberto Soriano (Bologna) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Stefano Denswil with a headed pass.

Goal!

Goal! Lazio 1, Bologna 0. Luis Alberto (Lazio) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ciro Immobile following a fast break.

Attempt missed. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) header from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jony with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Lukasz Skorupski.

Attempt saved. Joaquín Correa (Lazio) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ciro Immobile.

Jony (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Takehiro Tomiyasu (Bologna).

Jony (Lazio) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Takehiro Tomiyasu (Bologna).

Attempt missed. Ciro Immobile (Lazio) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Luis Alberto.

Foul by Patric (Lazio).

Rodrigo Palacio (Bologna) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Booking

Jerdy Schouten (Bologna) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Lucas Leiva (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Saturday 29th February 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lazio26195260233762
2Juventus25193348242460
3Inter Milan24166249222754
4Atalanta24136563323145
5Roma25126747321542
6Napoli2510693935436
7AC Milan2510692732-536
8Hellas Verona249872824435
9Parma2410593230235
10Bologna2697103842-434
11Cagliari248883836232
12Sassuolo2485113839-129
13Fiorentina2578103236-429
14Torino2483132743-1627
15Udinese2576122137-1627
16Lecce2567123249-1725
17Sampdoria2465132643-1723
18Genoa2557132946-1722
19Brescia2544172246-2416
20SPAL2543181944-2515
