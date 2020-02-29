First Half ends, Lazio 2, Bologna 0.
Lazio v Bologna
Line-ups
Lazio
- 1Strakosha
- 4Gabarrón Gil
- 3Ramos Marchi
- 26Radu
- 29Lazzari
- 21Milinkovic-Savic
- 6Leiva
- 10Romero Alconchel
- 22Rodríguez Menéndez
- 11Correa
- 17Immobile
Substitutes
- 5J Lukaku
- 8Anderson
- 15Jacinto Quissanga
- 16Parolo
- 20Caicedo
- 23Guerrieri
- 24Proto
- 28Pomilio Lima da Silva
- 32Cataldi
- 34Adekanye
- 49Soares Silva
- 93Vavro
Bologna
- 28Skorupski
- 14Tomiyasu
- 13BaniBooked at 4mins
- 23Larangeira
- 4Denswil
- 16Poli
- 30SchoutenBooked at 11mins
- 7Orsolini
- 21Soriano
- 99Barrow
- 24Palacio
Substitutes
- 1da Costa Júnior
- 5Medel
- 6Bonini
- 8Domínguez
- 9Santander
- 10Sansone
- 17Skov Olsen
- 25Corbo
- 26Juwara
- 34Baldursson
- 97Sarr
- Referee:
- Rosario Abisso
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away7
Live Text
Half Time
Corner, Bologna. Conceded by Luiz Felipe.
Attempt blocked. Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Roberto Soriano.
Attempt missed. Stefano Denswil (Bologna) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Musa Barrow with a cross following a corner.
Roberto Soriano (Bologna) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio).
Andrea Poli (Bologna) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio).
Hand ball by Takehiro Tomiyasu (Bologna).
Attempt blocked. Rodrigo Palacio (Bologna) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Musa Barrow.
Foul by Roberto Soriano (Bologna).
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Rodrigo Palacio (Bologna) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Stefan Radu (Lazio).
Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Mattia Bani.
Attempt missed. Jerdy Schouten (Bologna) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Musa Barrow.
Attempt blocked. Rodrigo Palacio (Bologna) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Musa Barrow with a cross.
Attempt missed. Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Roberto Soriano following a fast break.
Attempt missed. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Foul by Stefano Denswil (Bologna).
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Takehiro Tomiyasu.
Attempt missed. Musa Barrow (Bologna) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Roberto Soriano.
Foul by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio).
Roberto Soriano (Bologna) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Lazio 2, Bologna 0. Joaquín Correa (Lazio) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luis Alberto.
Attempt saved. Roberto Soriano (Bologna) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Stefano Denswil with a headed pass.
Goal!
Goal! Lazio 1, Bologna 0. Luis Alberto (Lazio) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ciro Immobile following a fast break.
Attempt missed. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) header from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jony with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Lukasz Skorupski.
Attempt saved. Joaquín Correa (Lazio) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ciro Immobile.
Jony (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Takehiro Tomiyasu (Bologna).
Jony (Lazio) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Takehiro Tomiyasu (Bologna).
Attempt missed. Ciro Immobile (Lazio) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Luis Alberto.
Foul by Patric (Lazio).
Rodrigo Palacio (Bologna) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Jerdy Schouten (Bologna) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Lucas Leiva (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.