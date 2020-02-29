German Bundesliga
B Dortmund1Freiburg0

Borussia Dortmund v SC Freiburg

Line-ups

B Dortmund

  • 1Bürki
  • 26Piszczek
  • 15Hummels
  • 2Zagadou
  • 5Hakimi
  • 27Can
  • 28Witsel
  • 13Guerreiro
  • 19Brandt
  • 7Sancho
  • 23T Hazard

Substitutes

  • 8Dahoud
  • 14Schulz
  • 16Akanji
  • 17Haaland
  • 18Balerdi
  • 22Morey
  • 29Schmelzer
  • 32Reyna
  • 35Hitz

Freiburg

  • 1Schwolow
  • 5Gulde
  • 3Lienhart
  • 23Heintz
  • 19Haberer
  • 7Schmid
  • 27Höfler
  • 30Günter
  • 22Sallai
  • 32Grifo
  • 18Petersen

Substitutes

  • 4Schlotterbeck
  • 9Höler
  • 16Ravet
  • 21Borrello
  • 24Itter
  • 26Flekken
  • 34Tempelmann
  • 36Keitel
Referee:
Robert Hartmann

Match Stats

Home TeamB DortmundAway TeamFreiburg
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home5
Away3
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away2

Live Text

Attempt missed. Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Attempt blocked. Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Julian Brandt.

Attempt saved. Dominique Heintz (Sport-Club Freiburg) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Vincenzo Grifo.

Attempt missed. Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Emre Can.

Attempt blocked. Roland Sallai (Sport-Club Freiburg) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dominique Heintz with a cross.

Attempt missed. Vincenzo Grifo (Sport-Club Freiburg) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Roland Sallai.

Offside, Sport-Club Freiburg. Janik Haberer tries a through ball, but Nils Petersen is caught offside.

Foul by Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund).

Nicolas Höfler (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund).

Roland Sallai (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Goal!

Goal! Borussia Dortmund 1, Sport-Club Freiburg 0. Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Thorgan Hazard.

Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Janik Haberer (Sport-Club Freiburg).

Attempt blocked. Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Raphael Guerreiro with a cross.

Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Philipp Lienhart.

Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Roland Sallai (Sport-Club Freiburg).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Saturday 29th February 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich24164469264352
2RB Leipzig23146361253648
3B Dortmund24146466323448
4B Mgladbach23135543251844
5B Leverkusen23134640291143
6Schalke239953232036
7Wolfsburg239773228434
8Hoffenheim24104103440-634
9Freiburg249693134-333
10Union Berlin2392122936-729
11Frankfurt2384113837128
12Augsburg2477103447-1328
13Hertha Berlin2476113046-1627
14Köln2282123342-926
15Mainz2481153252-2025
16Düsseldorf2456132649-2321
17Werder Bremen2345142553-2817
18Paderborn2444162951-2216
