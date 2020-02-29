Attempt missed. Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Borussia Dortmund v SC Freiburg
Line-ups
B Dortmund
- 1Bürki
- 26Piszczek
- 15Hummels
- 2Zagadou
- 5Hakimi
- 27Can
- 28Witsel
- 13Guerreiro
- 19Brandt
- 7Sancho
- 23T Hazard
Substitutes
- 8Dahoud
- 14Schulz
- 16Akanji
- 17Haaland
- 18Balerdi
- 22Morey
- 29Schmelzer
- 32Reyna
- 35Hitz
Freiburg
- 1Schwolow
- 5Gulde
- 3Lienhart
- 23Heintz
- 19Haberer
- 7Schmid
- 27Höfler
- 30Günter
- 22Sallai
- 32Grifo
- 18Petersen
Substitutes
- 4Schlotterbeck
- 9Höler
- 16Ravet
- 21Borrello
- 24Itter
- 26Flekken
- 34Tempelmann
- 36Keitel
- Referee:
- Robert Hartmann
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away2
Live Text
Attempt blocked. Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Julian Brandt.
Attempt saved. Dominique Heintz (Sport-Club Freiburg) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Vincenzo Grifo.
Attempt missed. Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Emre Can.
Attempt blocked. Roland Sallai (Sport-Club Freiburg) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dominique Heintz with a cross.
Attempt missed. Vincenzo Grifo (Sport-Club Freiburg) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Roland Sallai.
Offside, Sport-Club Freiburg. Janik Haberer tries a through ball, but Nils Petersen is caught offside.
Foul by Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund).
Nicolas Höfler (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund).
Roland Sallai (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Borussia Dortmund 1, Sport-Club Freiburg 0. Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Thorgan Hazard.
Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Janik Haberer (Sport-Club Freiburg).
Attempt blocked. Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Raphael Guerreiro with a cross.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Philipp Lienhart.
Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Roland Sallai (Sport-Club Freiburg).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.