Attempt blocked. Jacob Bruun Larsen (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Robert Skov with a cross.
1899 Hoffenheim v Bayern Munich
-
- From the section European Football
Line-ups
Hoffenheim
- 1Baumann
- 16Rudy
- 6Nordtveit
- 21Hübner
- 17Zuber
- 11Grillitsch
- 18Samassékou
- 29Skov
- 14Baumgartner
- 7Bruun Larsen
- 9Bebou
Substitutes
- 3Kaderábek
- 4Bicakcic
- 12Pentke
- 25Akpoguma
- 27Kramaric
- 31Ribeiro dos Santos
- 35Beier
- 38Posch
Bayern Munich
- 1Neuer
- 5Pavard
- 17Boateng
- 27Alaba
- 19Davies
- 32Kimmich
- 6Thiago Alcántara
- 22Gnabry
- 25Müller
- 10Coutinho
- 35Zirkzee
Substitutes
- 2Odriozola
- 8Martínez Aguinaga
- 11Cuisance
- 18Goretzka
- 21Hernández
- 24Tolisso
- 26Ulreich
- 34Batista Meier
- Referee:
- Christian Dingert
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home34%
- Away66%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away6
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away2
Live Text
Foul by Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München).
Robert Skov (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Joshua Zirkzee (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Serge Gnabry.
Attempt saved. Joshua Zirkzee (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.
Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Florian Grillitsch (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).
Foul by Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München).
Christoph Baumgartner (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Robert Skov (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Benjamin Hübner.
Attempt saved. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Benjamin Pavard.
Attempt missed. Philippe Coutinho (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Alphonso Davies.
Attempt blocked. Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Philippe Coutinho with a cross.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Ihlas Bebou.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Sebastian Rudy.
Goal!
Goal! TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 0, FC Bayern München 3. Joshua Zirkzee (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Offside, FC Bayern München. Thomas Müller tries a through ball, but Alphonso Davies is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Philippe Coutinho (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alphonso Davies.
Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Florian Grillitsch (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).
Attempt missed. Håvard Nordtveit (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Florian Grillitsch with a cross following a corner.
Corner, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Conceded by Joshua Kimmich.
Attempt blocked. Florian Grillitsch (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jacob Bruun Larsen.
Goal!
Goal! TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 0, FC Bayern München 2. Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by David Alaba with a cross following a corner.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Benjamin Hübner.
Goal!
Goal! TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 0, FC Bayern München 1. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by Thomas Müller with a cross.
Offside, FC Bayern München. Joshua Zirkzee tries a through ball, but Philippe Coutinho is caught offside.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.