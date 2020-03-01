SWPL Cup: Celtic win group to reach last eight

Motherwell can still reach the SWPL Cup last eight, says Eddie Wolecki Black, despite falling to third in Group D after a 2-1 loss to Forfar Farmington.

A Billie Simpson double at Ravenscraig avenged Forfar's 1-0 league loss to Motherwell the previous week.

Motherwell heaped late pressure on the visitors but Chelsie Watson's header was their only reply.

"We're still in there fighting for the cup, we've still got a game to try and rectify the situation," he said.

"On another day if we take one of those chances late on, the least we'd have got was a point and I think we deserved that. But it wasn't to be."

In the other Group D game, Partick Thistle drew 2-2 with Kilmarnock. That leaves Thistle and and Motherwell still in with a chance of qualifying, with the two set to meet on 9 March.

Celtic first to qualify

Celtic became the first team to qualify from the group stage after they thumped Spartans 4-1.

But it was only 1-0 all the way up to the 73rd minute before Celtic eventually broke the Edinburgh side's resistance to join Glasgow City and Hibernian - who had both received byes - in the last eight.

Spartans could still reach the quarter-finals if they finish as one of the two best runners-up, but will have to wait until all the groups have concluded.

Rangers earn another treble success

Rangers beat Hamilton Academical 3-0 at the Fountain of Youth Stadium to take pole position in Group B, now winning both of their cup games and their opening league match by the same scoreline.

"I'm really pleased, it's been a nice progression for the girls," said Rangers co-manager Malky Thomson.

Dundee United were again involved in the highest-scoring game of the week, beating Queen's Park 5-2. As far as value of money goes, that's 19 goals scored in two games after their 8-4 win over Boroughmuir Thistle.

Remaining Group B fixtures: Hamilton v Dundee United, 8 March. A new date for Dundee United v Rangers has yet to be announced.

Group C up in the air

Aberdeen were held to a goalless draw by Boroughmuir Thistle, which allowed Hearts to take top spot in Group C.

The Gorgie side had beat Boroughmuir 5-1 in midweek, and followed that up with a 2-0 win over Stirling University. Aberdeen and Stirling could still win the group, with their postponed match still to be rearranged.

Any team failing to reach the SWPL Cup quarter-final will join Glasgow Women, Kilmarnock, and St Johnstone - who can now no longer reach the last eight - in the newly-created SWPL Plate quarter final.

However, Queen's Park and Boroughmuir Thistle will not enter either quarter-final after finishing bottom of their groups with the lowest points and goal difference in the competition.