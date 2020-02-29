Top three all lose in Scottish League One

The top three in Scottish League One all lost, allowing fourth-placed East Fife to close the gap on first to four points after they beat Forfar.

Leaders Raith Rovers went down to a 93rd minute winner from Dumbarton's Stuart Carswell.

Falkirk were beaten 3-2 at Clyde, while Graham Webster's goal gave Montrose a 1-0 win over Airdrieonians.

The match between Stranraer and Peterhead was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Mark Lamont game Clyde an early lead at home to Falkirk, and David Goodwillie's dinked penalty made it 2-0.

Charlie Telfer's penalty for the visitors gave them a boost going into half-time, but eight minutes after the restart former Scotland striker Goodwillie had restored the two-goal lead, with Louis Longridge's late consolation too little, too late.

Danny Denholm scored in the opening minute for East Fife away to Forfar, and that was all it took to claim the three points.