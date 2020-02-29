Cove Rangers 10 points clear in League Two

Cove Rangers moved 10 points clear at the top of Scottish League Two after a 3-0 win away to Stenhousemuir.

That stretched the gap at the summit after Edinburgh City were held in a 1-1 draw away to Cowdenbeath.

Queen's Park beat Annan Athletic 2-0, while Elgin City moved up to fourth in the table after a 2-1 win away to Albion Rovers.

Brechin City are now seven points adrift at the bottom after losing 2-0 to nearest rivals Stirling Albion.

Mitch Megginson fired a double for Cove, opening the scoring and converting a second-half penalty for his 23rd goal in 29 appearances in all competitions this season after Rory McAllister had given them a 2-0 interval lead.

Fraser Fyvie hit a post as the visitors chased an even bigger winning margin and their ninth win in 11 league matches has lifted them 10 points clear of closest challengers Edinburgh.

City remain second but dropped more points after being held at Cowdenbeath, who started the day in third place.

Kris Renton fired Cowdenbeath ahead late in the first half and Marc Laird rescued City a point with an 80th-minute equaliser, but they have won just two of their last seven league games.

Queen's Park secured their third straight home win and climbed into third place after beating Annan Athletic at home.

Ross MacLean converted from inside the area and Salim Kouider-Aisser's penalty doubled the their advantage before half-time.

Elgin boosted their play-off challenge with a win at second-bottom Rovers, with all three goals scored in the opening six minutes.

Rabin Omar's opener was cancelled out a minute later by Albion midfielder Daniel Scally's header before the visitors regained the lead through Kane Hester in the sixth minute.

Elgin's fourth win in five league games lifted them above Cowdenbeath into the final play-off spot.

Second-half goals from Dylan Bikey and James Creaney secured Stirling victory at bottom club Brechin, who are winless in their last 10 league games.