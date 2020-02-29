Transfer rumours: Ronaldo, Aubameyang, Grealish, Haaland, David, Shaqiri

Barcelona are keeping a close eye on Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 30, who is out of contract at the end of next season. (Sunday Express)

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, 35, says he is happy at Juventus and has no plans to join David Beckham's Inter Miami side. (Sky Sports)

Manchester United are ready to offer £150,000 a week to Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish for a summer move to Old Trafford. (Sun)

Chelsea have joined Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham in watching the progress of £20m-rated Canada striker Jonathan David. The 20-year-old forward has scored 23 goals for Belgian club Gent this season. (Sunday Express)

Liverpool will bolster their attacking options in the summer with England international Adam Lallana, 31, and Switzerland international Xherdan Shaqiri, 28, both expected to leave at the end of the season. (The Athletic via Express)

Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure, 27, should be a target for Liverpool, according to former England international Owen Hargreaves. (Daily Star)

Manchester City will have to pay £40m if they want to sign 23-year-old Everton defender Mason Holgate. (Football Insider)

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland is Real Madrid's favoured option as they look to bring in a new striker for the third successive summer. The Spanish giants know they will have to pay about £65m for the 19-year-old Norwegian. (Marca, in Spanish)

RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, 23, is also on Real Madrid's list, meaning Liverpool could face competition for the £51m-rated Germany striker. (Daily Mail)

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder says midfielder John Fleck, who signed a new contract last week, was "wanted elsewhere". The Scotland international, 28, had been linked with Arsenal. (Sheffield Star)

The Blades have had an £11m bid for highly-rated Trabzonspor keeper Ugurcan Cakir, 23, rejected by the Turkish club. (Fotosport via Sun)

Turkey international Cakir, who has also been linked to Liverpool, Everton and Manchester United, could cost up to £26m and is rated as one of the "best three goalkeepers in the world" by Trabzonspor president Ahmet Agaoglu. (Liverpool Echo)

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford is confident of returning to action before the end of the season from a back injury. (Telegraph)