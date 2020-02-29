Referees letting down Cardiff City - boss Neil Harris

Thomas Frank and Neil Harris were in agreement about the match officials

Referees are consistently letting down Cardiff City, according to manager Neil Harris, who made the claim after their 2-2 draw with Brentford.

Opposite number Thomas Frank echoed the criticism, saying Cardiff's Will Vaulks should have been sent off after a clash with midfielder Christian Norgaard.

Harris felt Cardiff were denied a late spot-kick when Junior Hoilett went down after Ethan Pinnock's challenge.

"They have to get those decisions right," Harris said.

"That's the difference between us winning the game [and not].

"At 0-0 against [Nottingham] Forest we have one, we have various decisions against Wigan and then again today. It's a big call at 2-2 with not long to go and they can't keep going against us.

"We have to get the rub of the green at some stage. [We've had] one penalty in 24 games. It's not right."

Harris revealed he requested a discussion with the refereeing authorities even before the Brentford controversy.

'Decisions tipped me over the edge'

"In my last report I asked for a phone conversation and didn't get one," he added. "I got a response that was really embarrassing.

"I hear all the time that officials want to improve and want to work with clubs, but you saw how animated I was today and I'm not often like that because I try to set a precedent and a standard on the touchline as a proud manager of this football club.

"I try to keep a calm head, but the decisions tipped me over the edge. It makes you not want to work with referees and help them develop.

"Everyone keeps asking me about VAR. It will find us one day. If it had found us in the last three months, we would have been on a much better position in the league."

Harris said in his post-match press conference he had not seen the Vaulks incident, which occurred in front of the dugouts just before the half hour after Norgaard's sliding challenge on the Wales midfielder.

The incident prompted a strong reaction from Brentford's staff and substitutes, and Frank was adamant Vaulks should have been dismissed and also claimed Harris agreed with him.

"Normally, if it's 50-50 situations okay, I will complain and one of my staff will complain because we want to influence (the officials)," the Brentford head coach said.

"You could just the see the whole bench jumping up. If you see that, it's probably because something is wrong.

"For me, [it's a] 100% clear red card. I like Neil Harris very much - we have a very good relationship and I am looking forward to having a cold beer with him. He said 'yes it's a red card'.

"Vaulks after the game - I said 'you are a very good player and I know you are not a player like that' because he is not a dirty player."

Cardiff deserved penalty - Frank

Frank added: "I could maybe name one Cardiff player who is always trying to wind people up and I know that is part of the game, but Vaulks is not like that.

"But this one was a red card. He put his knee down; he forced it down in the grass. I think there is still a hole down there. The fourth official, linesman, too soft - they saw it 100%."

Frank admitted he felt Cardiff should have been given a penalty for the 82nd-minute challenge on Hoilett.

Canada winger Hoilett had earlier scored to make it 2-1 after Luka Racic and Bryan Mbeumo put Brentford 2-0 up. Joe Ralls scored in first-half stoppage time to ensure the points were shared.