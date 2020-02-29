Rangers: Alfredo Morelos dropped for 'disciplinary issue'

Steven Gerrard said Alfredo Morelos reported back 24 hours late

Alfredo Morelos will miss Rangers' Scottish Cup quarter-final against Hearts for "disciplinary" reasons.

The striker, 23, was allowed to return to his Colombian homeland last week but reported back 24 hours late.

Morelos was suspended for Wednesday's Europa League win in Braga.

"I've picked players that have done the full preparation and are desperate to be here and help us get through to the next round," Rangers boss Steven Gerrard told Premier Sports.

"Alfredo's not with us today because of a disciplinary issue. He was given permission last week to go to Colombia on Sunday until Wednesday to deal with a family matter, which we supported and agreed to.

"He's reported back 24 hours late from that and due to that he's failed to report to training on Thursday, which means he's missed a lot of the preparation going into this game."