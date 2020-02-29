Tammy Abraham: Frank Lampard unsure on England striker's return date

Tammy Abraham has scored 16 goals in 36 appearances for club and country this season

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard says he does not know when Tammy Abraham will return to action after the striker met a specialist about his ankle injury.

Abraham, 22, travelled to Barcelona for advice after pulling up during the warm-down following Tuesday's Champions League defeat by Bayern Munich.

The forward initially suffered the injury against Arsenal on 22 January.

"I'm hoping it's not a long-term injury but I can't tell you if he'll be ready for Tuesday or Saturday," said Lampard.

Speaking after Chelsea's 2-2 Premier League draw against Bournemouth on Saturday, Lampard added he still had "no update" on Abraham, who is Chelsea's top scorer with 13 league goals this season.

Abraham had played through his pain in Chelsea's 2-2 draw at Leicester on 1 February and was brought on for the final 19 minutes against Tottenham last weekend - but he was absent from the squad against Bournemouth.

Chelsea host Liverpool in the FA Cup fifth round on Tuesday, before welcoming Everton to Stamford Bridge in the league on Sunday.

Abraham's injury is also a concern for England boss Gareth Southgate, with fellow strikers Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford also out with injury and Euro 2020 scheduled to start on 12 June.

England skipper Kane is thought to be out until April with a hamstring issue - though Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho said Kane is ahead of schedule - while Manchester United's Rashford faces at least six weeks out with a back injury.

England host Italy on 27 March and Denmark on 31 March at Wembley during the next international break, with games against Austria and Romania also to come before Euro 2020.