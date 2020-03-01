March's African football news in brief

Ejike Uzoenyi helped Nigeria win the Africa Cup of Nations in 2013

Sunday 1 March:

Nigerian winger Ejike Uzoenyi is keen to revive his career at Bosnia-Herzegovina top tier club FK Zvijezda 09.

The 31-year-old, who was released by South African club Ajax Cape Town in July 2018, has joined on a 15-month contract.

"This is a new league and I have seen that the fans love their football here. I hope for the best here," he said.

Uzoenyi, who began his career at Enyimba in his native country, has previously played for French side Rennes and South African clubs Mamelodi Sundowns and Bidvest Wits.

A winner of the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa, he was voted as the Most Valuable Player at the 2014 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

Uzoenyi made a solitary appearance for Nigeria as a substitute in the 1-0 win over Bosnia at the 2014 World Cup. (By Oluwashina Okeleji)