Scotland: Scott McKenna and John Souttar injuries blow to play-off hopes

McKenna could have torn his hamstring against St Mirren, according to Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes

Head coach Steve Clarke faces a defensive crisis for Scotland's Euro play-off against Israel after injuries to both Scott McKenna and John Souttar.

Hearts centre-half Souttar will miss the rest of the season with a snapped Achilles suffered in the Scottish Cup win against Rangers.

A hamstring injury for Aberdeen stopper McKenna at St Mirren makes him a doubt for the Hampden tie on 26 March.

Scotland's men are two wins away from their first tournament in 22 years.

McKenna, 23, has 14 caps and has started four of the eight matches since Clarke took charge, including the two most recent wins against Kazakhstan and Cyprus.

"I don't know how significant it is," Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes said of McKenna who pulled up in the second half of the win in Paisley.

"I don't know until Monday until we get him imaged and see what the damage is but I think it's some sort of tear of the hamstring.

"It depends on the grade of the tear. Hopefully he can get back for us before then and if he does he can be there for Scotland as well."

Souttar, 23, has been a more peripheral figure in the squad with just two caps, in part due to nine months out with a previous Achilles problem.

Motherwell's Declan Gallagher, who partnered McKenna in the most recent matches, is a prime candidate to start against the Israelis.

Clarke's preparations have already been disrupted with the injury to influential midfielder John McGinn, who is yet to return to action for Aston Villa after an ankle injury.

Left-back Kieran Tierney is also a doubt, having been marked for a comeback in March by Arsenal following shoulder surgery, though he has never been available for selection during Clarke's tenure.