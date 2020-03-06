Derby County v Blackburn Rovers
Derby County striker Tom Lawrence is a doubt after coming off at half-time in the 3-0 home FA Cup defeat by Manchester United on Thursday.
But defender Andre Wisdom could return following illness.
Blackburn Rovers will once again be without defenders Derrick Williams (calf) and Darragh Lenihan (suspended).
Midfield trio Bradley Dack, Lewis Holtby (both knee) and Corry Evans (fractured skull) remain long-term absentees.
Match facts
- Derby have won none of their past five league games against Blackburn (D1 L4), failing to score in each of their last four.
- Blackburn are looking to win three consecutive league games against Derby for the first time since February 1992.
- Derby County have lost only one of their previous 17 home matches in all competitions (W10 D6), a 1-0 defeat to Millwall in December.
- Since losing 1-0 against Derby as West Brom manager in the 2007 Championship play-off final, Tony Mowbray has lost just one of nine Championship meetings against the Rams (W6 D2 L1).
- Derby's Chris Martin has been directly involved in six goals in his previous six Championship matches (3 goals, 3 assists), assisting three goals in the first half of their 3-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday last time out.
- Blackburn Rovers haven't drawn four consecutive league games since March 2017.