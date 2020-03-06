Derby County v Blackburn Rovers

From the section

Tom Lawrence scored twice in Derby's 3-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday

Derby County striker Tom Lawrence is a doubt after coming off at half-time in the 3-0 home FA Cup defeat by Manchester United on Thursday.

But defender Andre Wisdom could return following illness.

Blackburn Rovers will once again be without defenders Derrick Williams (calf) and Darragh Lenihan (suspended).

Midfield trio Bradley Dack, Lewis Holtby (both knee) and Corry Evans (fractured skull) remain long-term absentees.

Match facts