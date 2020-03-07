Scottish Premiership
Ross County12:00Rangers
Venue: Global Energy Stadium

Ross County v Rangers

Follow live coverage from 11:30 GMT

Ross Stewart is pushing for a first Ross County start in 2020 after returning from a hamstring injury off the bench against Motherwell in midweek. Midfielder Ross Draper was a late call-off at Fir Park while Joe Chalmers (ankle) is pushing for a return.

Rangers captain James Tavernier is a doubt after picking up a knock in the shock defeat by Hamilton. Filip Helander and Matt Polster have returned to training but only the latter has a chance of playing. Scott Arfield remains out with a hamstring injury.

Ross County co-manager Steven Ferguson: "Although Rangers' woes in domestic football are well documented, we would still probably rather have their problems than ours."

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "When you are at a low point, individually and collectively, we all have to pull our sleeves up and take that heat and that criticism and use it to your advantage."

Did you know? Ross County remain winless against Rangers in eight Scottish Premiership meetings - the only opponent they are yet to beat since they first played in the top flight in 2012.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic30262289197080
2Rangers28204463194464
3Motherwell30144124138346
4Aberdeen3012994036445
5Livingston30109114139239
6Hibernian30910114249-737
7St Johnstone2981292846-1836
8Kilmarnock3096153141-1033
9Ross County2978142959-3029
10Hamilton3069153050-2027
11St Mirren2968152341-1826
12Hearts29411143151-2023
View full Scottish Premiership table

