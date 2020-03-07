Ross County v Rangers

Follow live coverage from 11:30 GMT

Ross Stewart is pushing for a first Ross County start in 2020 after returning from a hamstring injury off the bench against Motherwell in midweek. Midfielder Ross Draper was a late call-off at Fir Park while Joe Chalmers (ankle) is pushing for a return.

Rangers captain James Tavernier is a doubt after picking up a knock in the shock defeat by Hamilton. Filip Helander and Matt Polster have returned to training but only the latter has a chance of playing. Scott Arfield remains out with a hamstring injury.

Ross County co-manager Steven Ferguson: "Although Rangers' woes in domestic football are well documented, we would still probably rather have their problems than ours."

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "When you are at a low point, individually and collectively, we all have to pull our sleeves up and take that heat and that criticism and use it to your advantage."

Did you know? Ross County remain winless against Rangers in eight Scottish Premiership meetings - the only opponent they are yet to beat since they first played in the top flight in 2012.