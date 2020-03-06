Chelsea v Everton

Everton captain Seamus Coleman is out of the trip to Chelsea because of a muscle problem

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic is definitely ruled out with an Achilles problem.

Willian is a doubt with a similar issue and could join the Blues' lengthy absentee list, which also includes the suspended Jorginho.

Seamus Coleman will miss Everton's next two matches with the muscle problem sustained in last Sunday's 1-1 draw with Manchester United.

Defender Lucas Digne is fit again after his own muscle strain.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Wilsonfooty: Carlo Ancelotti's return to Stamford Bridge will stir some good memories, not least for Frank Lampard.

The Italian could count himself very unfortunate to be sacked by Chelsea back in 2011; since when the Blues have won eight trophies - as has Ancelotti.

Everton's upturn has been palpable in the 11 league games in which Ancelotti has been in charge, so much so that a potential relegation battle has been turned into a pursuit for a European place.

Chelsea have won only one of their last six league matches and face almost certain elimination from the Champions League - Tuesday's FA Cup win over Liverpool was much needed.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard on the likely reception for former Blues manager Carlo Ancelotti: "A very good one. He's very well respected in-house and by the fans. He is a gentleman, a fantastic manager. It was a good season under him (in 2009-10).

"He's a great man-manager. On a personal level, he's great at striking up relationships. He's good tactically and has a great manner. I keep in touch with him now and again."

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti: "It will be an emotional moment for me. I have fantastic memories of the period I was there. I'm really excited to come back."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I am going with Chelsea here. Most of their problems at home this season have come against lesser teams and I think they will be fully focused this time.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Chelsea could lose three consecutive league games against Everton for the first time since August 1984.

Everton are winless in the past 24 Premier League away fixtures against Chelsea. The competition record for the longest away run without beating a particular opponent is 25 matches, set by Spurs against Chelsea.

The Toffees are unbeaten in four meetings, winning two, drawing two and conceding just once.

Chelsea

Chelsea have only won one of their past six league matches, drawing three and losing two.

The Blues have only scored 38% of their 47 goals this season at home, the lowest percentage in the division.

Chelsea's tally of five home league defeats this season is their most since they lost seven in a 42-match campaign in 1994-95.

Their tally of 39 league goals conceded already matches their total for the whole of last season.

Marcos Alonso is Chelsea's leading Premier League scorer in 2020 with three goals, despite playing only 180 minutes in the competition.

Everton