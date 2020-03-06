Manchester United v Manchester City

Kevin de Bruyne is a doubt for the Manchester derby with a back injury

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United's Harry Maguire is expected to recover in time from an ankle injury suffered in training.

Axel Tuanzebe is fit again, but Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have not trained this week and will be assessed.

Kevin de Bruyne remains a doubt with the back problem that caused him to miss Manchester City's win over Sheffield Wednesday.

De Bruyne is due to train on Saturday, with manager Pep Guardiola saying: "He's not perfect but he feels better".

Leroy Sane is nearing a return from his seven-month knee injury absence but will again miss out.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Guymowbray: Six of the past seven Manchester derbies have been won by the away team, while there have only been two home wins in the last 12.

It's a trend that may extend, with City looking in fine fettle again - curiously ever since UEFA announced their European ban.

When they won impressively at Old Trafford in the Carabao Cup in January (before the ban), they did it 'without strikers' - repeated at Real Madrid last month. Should United expect a similar Pep plan this time?

To (and on the) counter, two of United's most impressive performances of the season have been at City and they're in good form now.

Nine games unbeaten is their best run since going 11 without defeat after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took charge.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on City's extra day of rest for Sunday's derby: "It's that help we get from the FA again - that extra 24 hours that they've had.

"I cannot believe why there's a derby on Sunday and we've got to play Thursday night. What's the point in that? That doesn't level the playing field."

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola on United: "From what I saw they follow him (Ole Gunnar Solskjaer) absolutely. They're getting better. Right now is maybe their best moment of the season."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

With Scott McTominay and Nemanja Matic fit, and Bruno Fernandes providing the spark, I have a feeling United will be competitive in midfield, and this should be a very close game.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

United could lose four consecutive home games against City in all competitions for only the second time in their history.

The away side has won six of the past seven meetings in all competitions.

United are looking to complete a league double over City for the first time since Sir Alex Ferguson retired.

Manchester United

United are unbeaten in nine matches in all competitions, winning six and drawing three.

They have kept seven clean sheets in those eight games, scoring 22 and conceding twice.

The Red Devils need 24 points out of a possible 30 in their final 10 league matches to equal their final tally of 66 from last season.

Since the start of last season, no player has made more errors leading to a goal in the Premier League than David de Gea's seven.

The Spaniard has conceded 33 Premier League goals against Man City - 11 more than against any other opponent.

Odion Ighalo has scored in consecutive starts in all competitions for an English club for the first time since December 2015 for Watford.

