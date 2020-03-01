Portsmouth v Arsenal: Kenny Jackett 'excited' as Mikel Arteta forced to shuffle defence

Portsmouth captain Tom Naylor is expected to be fit to face Arsenal despite suffering a knock against Rochdale last week

Portsmouth are assessing injuries to captain Tom Naylor and winger Ronan Curtis going into what manager Kenny Jackett described as a "mouth-watering" tie against Arsenal in the FA Cup.

Both suffered knocks in Friday's 3-0 win over Rochdale but should be fit.

Pablo Mari could make his debut in defence in Monday's fifth-round tie.

Sead Kolasinac (shoulder), Kieran Tierney (shoulder) and Cedric Soares (knee) are out, while Calum Chambers is a long-term absente for Arsenal.

Jackett looking forward to 'a great game for us'

Jackett, who led Millwall to the semi-finals of the FA Cup in 2013, said he does not think the magnitude of the occasion will be an issue for his side, who are third in League One.

"You're playing against one of the genuinely great clubs in this country," he said.

"It's a great game for us, a mouth-watering tie and definitely one we're looking forward to. I don't think the players will be overawed."

Pompey captain Tom Naylor is hopeful the atmosphere at Fratton Park can be used to the home side's advantage.

"I wouldn't necessarily use the word intimidating but [it's an] old-fashioned ground, tight, a passionate crowd and we have to use those assets," he said.

Arsenal won the FA Cup three times between 2014 and 2017 and head coach Mikel Arteta said: "It's probably one of the nicest games and days of the season when you play the final in England, at Wembley, nice weather and an incredible atmosphere.

"It's a trophy that's been very much linked with our history, so we want to continue to be attached to that, knowing that on Monday in Portsmouth, it will be tough."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Portsmouth have not beaten Arsenal in any competition since winning a league match 5-4 in March 1958, drawing eight and losing 13 since then.

Arsenal have progressed from all three of their previous FA Cup ties against Portsmouth, the most recent being the quarter-final in 2003-04 (5-1 at Fratton Park).

Portsmouth

When not a top-flight club themselves, Portsmouth have lost their last five FA Cup ties against Premier League opponents.

Portsmouth have not made the quarter-final of the FA Cup since 2009-10, when they ended up reaching the final.

Arsenal