Sheffield Wednesday v Manchester City

Gabriel Jesus scored twice in Manchester City's FA Cup fourth-round win against Fulham

BBC coverage

How to follow: Watch live on BBC One from 19:30 GMT; listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

TEAM NEWS

Sheffield Wednesday are without Connor Wickham and Josh Windass, both of whom are cup-tied.

Steven Fletcher was substituted at half-time against Derby as a precaution following his recent return from injury but the striker is available to play.

Manchester City top scorer Sergio Aguero is fit despite being forced off in the Carabao Cup final with a cut.

Back-up goalkeeper Claudio Bravo will keep his place but long-term absentee Leroy Sane is not yet ready to return.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SteveBowercomm: After continuing their domination of one domestic cup competition at the weekend, Manchester City resume their road to retaining the FA Cup for the first time in their history.

Following City's recent victories against Real Madrid and Aston Villa - and a mere 109 goals in all competitions this season - Sheffield Wednesday will be aware of the size of the task ahead of them.

The Owls, who last reached the FA Cup quarter-finals 23 years ago, will hope to forget about a run that has seen them win just once in eight games.

They will instead aim to recreate the headlines League One Wigan wrote at this stage two years ago.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk: "We're going to play against the champions of England and we know the quality they have right throughout, one of the best sides in Europe with one of the best managers over the past 15 years.

"We have to get everything right at a very high level with no mistakes."

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola on his players' mentality: "When they win a trophy, they go to take a shower and then they think about the next one.

"It's so nice what we have done in the last three years but [on Wednesday] we have another final. Away in the FA Cup is always difficult... but we can go through to the quarter-finals and that is what we have to do. We have to be focused on that."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

City have had a great week, beating Leicester, Real Madrid and then Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup final, and they have been playing really well too.

They are my favourites to win the FA Cup, and I would not be surprised if they went the rest of the season unbeaten and won the Champions League too.

Prediction: 0-2

Lawro's full predictions v Hot Property star Yung Filly

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester City are unbeaten in their past 11 league and cup games against Sheffield Wednesday (W7, D4), winning the last three.

Wednesday's most recent victory against City was 3-1 in a Premier League game at Maine Road in November 1993.

All four previous FA Cup ties have been won by Manchester City (two of them after a replay).

Sheffield Wednesday

The Owls last reached the FA Cup quarter-finals in 1997 and have lost five successive fifth-round ties.

They went 63 years without facing the reigning FA Cup holders in the competition, but will now do so in back-to-back seasons; last year they lost 3-0 away to 2018 winners Chelsea in round four.

The Owls have scored 16 goals at home this season, the lowest figure of any Championship club.

Wednesday have won just two of their last 13 league games.

Manchester City