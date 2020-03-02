Chelsea v Liverpool

Liverpool have reached the FA Cup fifth-round for the first time under Jurgen Klopp

BBC coverage

How to follow: Watch on BBC One from 19:30 GMT; listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea remain without top scorer Tammy Abraham because of his ongoing ankle injury.

N'Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic are also still absent, while Andreas Christensen is rated doubtful.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp looks set to name a strong side, with Joe Gomez and James Milner both available after missing the defeat at Watford.

Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, Xherdan Shaqiri and Nathaniel Clyde are all absentees.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Guymowbray: A tie that could hardly get any more interesting just has.

It'll start with the team news, with Frank Lampard having committed to a strong line-up and Jurgen Klopp with a bit of a conundrum to ponder over his side.

He talked of a "restart" after losing at Watford, and that presumably means straight away, with possibly a more familiar team than was picked in rounds three and four.

With the title as good as won, now that Liverpool are free of the 'burden' of going for an unbeaten Premier League season and other records, they can freely attack on all fronts.

Add that to Lampard's pledge to go "all out for victory", and we have the potential for a cracker - with one of the big guns to go.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard: "It's Liverpool, our fans are coming to see us in the FA Cup trying to overturn the best team in the land.

"It doesn't mean I might not change a couple of people, I think there might be something for freshness of legs or a couple of little different options, but I won't pick a team casually where I'm giving minutes. I'm treating it with the care I would any Premier League game."

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp: "Chelsea are a football-playing side, and from a passing point of view one of the top, top, top sides. We need to find a solution to that. It will be a different challenge.

"We are Liverpool, we are always under pressure and we are always expected to deliver. If Chelsea make changes, I don't know if they will, it will still be a very experienced team.

"It's the last 16 of the FA Cup and we want to go through. That's the plan."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This is the first FA Cup meeting between the clubs since the 2012 final, which Chelsea won 2-1.

Chelsea have beaten the Reds in five of the past seven FA Cup encounters.

This is their third meeting this season. Liverpool won 2-1 in the league at Stamford Bridge in September, a month after they lifted the Uefa Super Cup on penalties in Istanbul,

Chelsea

Chelsea have won the FA Cup six times this century, the joint-most with Arsenal.

This is the fifth straight season they have reached the FA Cup fifth round.

The Blues have lost only one of their past 12 FA Cup ties (W8, D3).

They have been beaten in just one of 12 home FA Cup fixtures (W10, D1).

Chelsea have kept clean sheets in five of their past six FA Cup ties at Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool