Alberto Salazar: FA holds 'conversations' over ex-UK Athletics doctor Rob Chakraverty

Rob Chakraverty (right) celebrates alongside England manager Gareth Southgate and assistant Steve Holland after victory over Colombia at the 2018 World Cup

Football Association chairman Greg Clarke says there are ongoing "internal conversations" about England team doctor Rob Chakraverty following revelations about his role in a controversial procedure involving Mo Farah.

A BBC Panorama investigation about Farah's former coach Alberto Salazar found that Dr Chakraverty had expressed reservations about injecting the British four-time Olympic champion with the legal supplement L-carnitine in 2014 during his time at UK Athletics (UKA).

He told UKA colleagues it would be going "against policies" but was flown in from Spain to carry it out.

There are no suggestions of wrongdoing by Dr Chakraverty during his time at the FA.

He has been in the England team set-up since 2016.

The procedure involving Farah before the 2014 London Marathon did not break anti-doping rules but Dr Chakraverty failed to record how much controversial supplement L-carnitine had been infused.

There has also been scrutiny of the ethics of the procedure, given other British athletes were not offered the same and Dr Chakraverty told colleagues at the time it "goes against policies" and there was "an extremely strong argument not to do this now".

UKA head of endurance Barry Fudge travelled to Switzerland to collect the supplement, and BBC Panorama recently revealed that the L-carnitine used had not been "batch-tested", as is recommended by UK Anti-Doping (Ukad). UKA says it was "pharma-grade".

L-carnitine is a naturally occurring amino acid often prescribed as a supplement for heart and muscle disorders.

When asked by BBC Sport if Dr Chakraverty would keep his role at the FA, Clarke said: "I have only read what is in the press, the conversations are going on internally. When they come to fruition I will know more."

In response to BBC Panorama, Dr Chakraverty said: "The evidence I provided to the DCMS Select Committee Inquiry in April 2017 was a detailed and honest account.

"Following appropriate discussions and checks on the L-carnitine supplement, including around safety and the Wada (World Anti-Doping Agency) dosage rules, 2.7grams of L-carnitine was given intravenously - administered via four injections totalling 13.5ml (1 x 4.5ml and 3 x 3ml injections).

"This volume, as planned, was well below the 50ml permitted during a six-hour period.

"I have not contravened any Wada or Ukad rules and I have always acted in the best interests of those I treat. My due diligence checks were thorough - this is standard process, and was necessary as it was the first time I had been asked to administer L-carnitine.

"I acknowledged to the inquiry that my usual standard of record-keeping slipped due to heavy work commitments and travel. I undertook a further update on good clinical record-keeping in response in May 2018.

"The GMC reviewed this issue in 2018, and concluded that the case required no further action."