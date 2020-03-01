Match ends, Lecce 2, Atalanta 7.
Lecce 2-7 Atalanta: Bergamo club hit seven for third time this season
Atalanta hit seven goals in a Serie A game for third time this season - as their fans were checked for coronavirus symptoms before kick-off at Lecce.
The game was 2-2 at half-time, with Lecce's Giulio Donati scoring at both ends, Duvan Zapata scoring the first goal of a hat-trick and Riccardo Saponara netting for the hosts.
But Josip Ilicic put Atalanta ahead and then set up Zapata's next two goals.
Luis Muriel and Ruslan Malinovskyi scored in the final five minutes.
Atalanta, who are fourth in the table, have now scored 70 goals in Serie A. They were last season's Italian top goalscorers with 77 goals.
The team also won 7-1 at home to Udinese in October and 7-0 at Torino in January. The only other time they had ever scored seven in a Serie A game was in 1952.
It was one of only five matches played in Serie A this weekend because of the coronavirus.
Fans from Atalanta - who are based in the northern Italian city of Bergamo, which has had deaths from the virus - were screened for symptoms as they came into the stadium.
Line-ups
Lecce
- 21Vasconcellos Ferreira
- 7Donati
- 5LucioniBooked at 66mins
- 13Rossettini
- 27Calderoni
- 37MajerSubstituted forTachtsidisat 63'minutes
- 14Deiola
- 18SaponaraBooked at 70mins
- 8MancosuSubstituted forShakhovat 63'minutes
- 72Barak
- 9Lapadula
Substitutes
- 3Vera
- 4Petriccione
- 6Paz
- 11Shakhov
- 16Meccariello
- 22Vigorito
- 28Oltremarini
- 29Rispoli
- 35Rimoli
- 39Dell'Orco
- 77Tachtsidis
- 97Chironi
Atalanta
- 95Gollini
- 15de Roon
- 3Caldara
- 6PalominoBooked at 57mins
- 33HateboerBooked at 45mins
- 88Pasalic
- 11Freuler
- 8Gosens
- 10GómezSubstituted forMalinovskiyat 69'minutes
- 72IlicicSubstituted forMurielat 73'minutes
- 91ZapataSubstituted forTamezeat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Tameze
- 7Czyborra
- 9Muriel
- 18Malinovskiy
- 21Castagne
- 22Bellanova
- 31Rossi
- 55Okoli
- 57Sportiello
- 90Colley
- Referee:
- Davide Massa
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home35%
- Away65%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away24
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away10
- Corners
- Home2
- Away11
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Lecce 2, Atalanta 7.
Goal!
Goal! Lecce 2, Atalanta 7. Ruslan Malinovskiy (Atalanta) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mario Pasalic.
Attempt blocked. Riccardo Saponara (Lecce) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marco Calderoni.
Corner, Lecce. Conceded by José Luis Palomino.
VAR Decision: Goal Lecce 2-6 Atalanta (Luis Muriel).
Goal!
Goal! Lecce 2, Atalanta 6. Luis Muriel (Atalanta) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.Goal awarded following VAR Review.
Luis Muriel (Atalanta) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Ruslan Malinovskiy with a through ball.
Attempt missed. Panagiotis Tachtsidis (Lecce) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Foul by Mattia Caldara (Atalanta).
Marco Calderoni (Lecce) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Atalanta. Adrien Tameze replaces Duván Zapata.
Duván Zapata (Atalanta) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Luca Rossettini (Lecce).
Offside, Lecce. Panagiotis Tachtsidis tries a through ball, but Evgen Shakhov is caught offside.
Foul by Ruslan Malinovskiy (Atalanta).
Riccardo Saponara (Lecce) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Mario Pasalic (Atalanta) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hans Hateboer.
Corner, Atalanta. Conceded by Gabriel.
Attempt saved. Luis Muriel (Atalanta) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ruslan Malinovskiy.
Ruslan Malinovskiy (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Panagiotis Tachtsidis (Lecce).
Attempt blocked. Ruslan Malinovskiy (Atalanta) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mario Pasalic.
Attempt blocked. Marco Calderoni (Lecce) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Riccardo Saponara (Lecce) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Evgen Shakhov.
Foul by Ruslan Malinovskiy (Atalanta).
Panagiotis Tachtsidis (Lecce) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Atalanta. Luis Muriel replaces Josip Ilicic.
Foul by Ruslan Malinovskiy (Atalanta).
Fabio Lucioni (Lecce) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Josip Ilicic (Atalanta) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mario Pasalic.
Booking
Riccardo Saponara (Lecce) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Josip Ilicic (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Riccardo Saponara (Lecce).
Substitution
Substitution, Atalanta. Ruslan Malinovskiy replaces Alejandro Gómez.
Attempt saved. Gianluca Lapadula (Lecce) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Riccardo Saponara.
Booking
Fabio Lucioni (Lecce) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Alejandro Gómez (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Fabio Lucioni (Lecce).
Substitution
Substitution, Lecce. Panagiotis Tachtsidis replaces Zan Majer.