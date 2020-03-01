Manchester City's third Carabao Cup in a row is a big success - Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola has won 21 of his previous 25 finals as a top-flight manager

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says winning the Carabao Cup for the third time in a row is a "big success" and shows his side's consistency.

Goals from Sergio Aguero and Rodri before Mbwana Samatta's reply saw City beat Aston Villa 2-1 at Wembley.

Guardiola's side have now won the Community Shield and League Cup this season and are still in the FA Cup and Champions League.

"It's the consistency, incredible," Guardiola said.

"Three times in a row is a big success."

Speaking to Sky Sports, he added: "We've won a lot. Every game we play we try to win it, every competition we try to win it, and three times in a row, being here and winning is great."

