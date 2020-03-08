Leicester City v Aston Villa

Jamie Vardy is set to feature for Leicester following a two-match injury absence

TEAM NEWS

Leicester City are confident Jamie Vardy will be available to return after a recent calf problem.

However, left-back Ben Chilwell has been nursing a hamstring strain and will be assessed.

Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn won't feature on Monday but he could make his comeback from a fractured ankle against Chelsea on 14 March.

Goalkeeper Orjan Nyland impressed in the League Cup final and might be preferred to Pepe Reina again.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers: "We're sat in a fantastic position at this stage of the season.

"I think because of the level of consistency and how the players have worked and played over the course of this season, we've had a little bit of a blip going back for a few games.

"I know it's only a matter of time before we'll go back to being consistent again, because we focus very much on being optimistic within the team."

Aston Villa head coach Dean Smith: "We have a great belief in ourselves, we can beat any of the last 11 teams we've got to play.

"You only have to look at the results from last weekend to know all teams in the league are beatable.

"It's tough but we need to make sure we get the performances from the Tottenham and Manchester City games and not the Southampton game.

"The consistently in performances is what will get us the points in the bag."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I am going with Leicester to win. Wilfred Ndidi is back from injury and makes a big difference in midfield while, up front, Jamie Vardy should be fit to return too.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leicester could complete a league double over Aston Villa for the first time since the 1996-97 season.

Villa have won just one of their 10 Premier League away games against Leicester.

Leicester City

Leicester are winless in four league matches (D2, L2), failing to score in the past three.

The Foxes last went four consecutive top-flight matches without scoring in February 2017, as part of a six-game run under Claudio Ranieri.

Leicester have only taken 12 points from 12 league games since their 4-1 win at Villa on 8 December.

Their tally of 50 points is just two shy of their final total last season.

Jamie Vardy has gone 10 hours and 41 minutes without a league goal.

Kelechi Iheanacho has been directly involved in eight goals in his last five games against Villa in all competitions, scoring six and assisting two.

He could become the first Premier League player to score against the same side in four games in a single season since Romelu Lukaku against West Ham in 2014-15.

Kasper Schmeichel is one short of becoming the fourth Danish player to make 200 Premier League appearances.

Aston Villa